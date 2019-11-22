Mock Drafts on Draftnetwork

goldfin17
I played around with a few different Mocks here are how they shook out. As you can tell I have a few guys I really like that wound up in a few of them. Of course a lot depends on Free agency, but this seems to be a lot of good talent in this draft.
Mock one (Tua slides to us at 4) and I know DT is one of the only places we don't necessarily need help but Brown was too good to pass up
Tua
Derrick brown
Creed Humphrey
Alex Leatherwood
Jonathan greenard
CJ Henderson
Richie Grant S UCF
Lamichael Perine
Ben Brendenson
Winfield S Minnesota
Lynn Bowden
Mock 2 (somehow Burrow is available at 4) and the way it fell, light on O line get that in FA in this case
Burrow
Derrick Brown
Laviska Shenault
Travis etienne
Trey Smith G
Greenard
Patrick Queen
AJ Dillon
Winfield S
Van Jefferson
Mock 3 assuming not taking Tua due to injury
Andrew Thomas
AJ Espensa
Jake Fromm
Creed Humphrey
JK Dobbins
Devonta Smith
Highsmith Edge Charlotte
Eric Stokes (assuming he comes out) CB UGA
Tyler Clark Interior DL UGA
Deejay Dallas
