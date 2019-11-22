Mock Drafts on Draftnetwork

I played around with a few different Mocks here are how they shook out. As you can tell I have a few guys I really like that wound up in a few of them. Of course a lot depends on Free agency, but this seems to be a lot of good talent in this draft.



Mock one (Tua slides to us at 4) and I know DT is one of the only places we don't necessarily need help but Brown was too good to pass up

Tua

Derrick brown

Creed Humphrey

Alex Leatherwood

Jonathan greenard

CJ Henderson

Richie Grant S UCF

Lamichael Perine

Ben Brendenson

Winfield S Minnesota

Lynn Bowden



Mock 2 (somehow Burrow is available at 4) and the way it fell, light on O line get that in FA in this case

Burrow

Derrick Brown

Laviska Shenault

Travis etienne

Trey Smith G

Greenard

Patrick Queen

AJ Dillon

Winfield S

Van Jefferson



Mock 3 assuming not taking Tua due to injury

Andrew Thomas

AJ Espensa

Jake Fromm

Creed Humphrey

JK Dobbins

Devonta Smith

Highsmith Edge Charlotte

Eric Stokes (assuming he comes out) CB UGA

Tyler Clark Interior DL UGA

Deejay Dallas