Mock Drafts on Draftnetwork

I played around with a few different Mocks here are how they shook out. As you can tell I have a few guys I really like that wound up in a few of them. Of course a lot depends on Free agency, but this seems to be a lot of good talent in this draft.

Mock one (Tua slides to us at 4) and I know DT is one of the only places we don't necessarily need help but Brown was too good to pass up
Tua
Derrick brown
Creed Humphrey
Alex Leatherwood
Jonathan greenard
CJ Henderson
Richie Grant S UCF
Lamichael Perine
Ben Brendenson
Winfield S Minnesota
Lynn Bowden

Mock 2 (somehow Burrow is available at 4) and the way it fell, light on O line get that in FA in this case
Burrow
Derrick Brown
Laviska Shenault
Travis etienne
Trey Smith G
Greenard
Patrick Queen
AJ Dillon
Winfield S
Van Jefferson

Mock 3 assuming not taking Tua due to injury
Andrew Thomas
AJ Espensa
Jake Fromm
Creed Humphrey
JK Dobbins
Devonta Smith
Highsmith Edge Charlotte
Eric Stokes (assuming he comes out) CB UGA
Tyler Clark Interior DL UGA
Deejay Dallas
 
I like your first one a lot, Tua and 3 Gators, what's not to like about that :)
 
One more:
Tua
Ceedee Lamb
Creed Humphrey
Gross-Matos
Rashard lawrence
Cm Akers
JR Reed S UGA
Highsmith
Stanford samuels CB FSU
Lynn Bowden WR UK would be a great slot for us
Antoine winfield S Minnesota
 
I love Ceedee Lamb, personally my #1 wideout ahead of Juedy, not sure though that wideout is as big a need as other areas, but if he's there at the Steelers pick, I'm jumping up and down shouting to take him, a wide receiver corp of Parker, Williams and Lamb would very nice for any QB we draft to throw too.
 
OK last time
mock 1:
Tua
Delpit
Chaisson
Etienne
Prince Tega Wanogho
Devonta Smith
Marlon davidson
Perinne
Troy pride jr
Jacob Breeland
Van jefferson

Mock 2:
Tua
Derrick Brown
Laviska Shenault
Etienne
Marvin Wilson
Nick harris
Nick Coe
Highsmith
Ezra Cleveland
JD Spielman
Winfield

Mock 3:
Tua
Derrick Brown
Leatherwood
Creed Humphrey
JK Dobbins
Greenard
Shyheim carter
Quartney Davis WR
J garvid Edge Miami
Kalija Lipscomb
Deejy Dallas
 
Here's mine. I'm not sure I like Leatherwood in the first, that whole Bama line is a bit of a train wreck but felt like I needed to take a tackle with one of our firsts. I've doubled down on certain positions because we have so many holes both layers could stick. We are gonna need a active FA period too with these drafts and we still have a lot of work to do in 2021 to be competitive by the start of that season. Also doubt very much the two Florida boys in the middle of my draft fall that low.

mock22nov19.JPG
 
Also, if I'm going Derick Drown with 1a, then might as well get Curtis Weaver at 1b or another DE/OLB to square away that dline.
 
Geordie said:
There is FA too, it's not like we have no money to spend. I expect heavy investment on the line in FA.
Yea, but this team doesn't sign good FA linemen. Really. And if they do, they get hurt. Id rather draft my linemen or trade for an established one then rely on a newcomer with a huge contract.
 
The only one of those mocks I'd be ok with is that 2nd one but instead of Brown I'd go in a different direction there.
 
MiamiDolfan85 said:
Yea, but this team doesn't sign good FA linemen. Really. And if they do, they get hurt. Id rather draft my linemen or trade for an established one then rely on a newcomer with a huge contract.
Well we haven't exactly been good at drafting oline so I'd rather just get oline in free agency. At least we'd know what we're getting instead of hoping a draft pick will work out.
 
Danny said:
Well we haven't exactly been good at drafting oline so I'd rather just get oline in free agency. At least we'd know what we're getting instead of hoping a draft pick will work out.
I agree. I have no doubt one of our big FA signing will be thuney or scheriff. I don't mind paying top dollar for either.
 
