 Mock | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mock

D

deepsouth_46

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 5, 2005
Messages
168
Reaction score
99
I have seen a lot of talk about moving down. I know this is all fantasy land, but it’s interesting what some believe the 3 could fetch as far as pieces.

This one has us getting 12, 44, and a 1 & 2 next year from San Francisco. They also throw a 3 in the following year. I am less interested in the package than translating that into possible names.

For this one they give us Waddell, Zaven Collins, Najee, Eichenberg, and Humphrey in the first two rounds. Again, I don’t necessarily think all those names will be there, but I would be thrilled with these guys being added in one year.

nflmocks.com

2021 NFL Draft: 49ers make aggressive move for QB in 3-round mock draft

Predicting the 2021 NFL Draft with a three-round NFL mock draft. We already know the 2021 NFL Draft order for the first 24 spots and after the Divisional R...
nflmocks.com nflmocks.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom