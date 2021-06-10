Most Production?

RealThoughtsofB
Outside of Waddle and Phillips, which of our rookies could you see getting reps and having a nice rookie season?
Also, which second year player will take a leap in the right direction? (Outside of Tua being the big one.)
I’m looking at Gerrid Doaks, I really like his blocking and hands or Jevon Holland for his ability to fill in anywhere in the DB group.
Noah Igbinoghene to come in and show a lot of growth, really excited to see him this year.
