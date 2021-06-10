 Most Production? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Most Production?

Outside of Waddle and Phillips, which of our rookies could you see getting reps and having a nice rookie season?

Also, which second year player will take a leap in the right direction? (Outside of Tua being the big one.)

I’m looking at Gerrid Doaks, I really like his blocking and hands or Jevon Holland for his ability to fill in anywhere in the DB group.

Noah Igbinoghene to come in and show a lot of growth, really excited to see him this year.
 
One player that could very well have a huge impact is Andrew Van Ginkel.

With Kyle Van Noy gone, AVG will have far more responsibility and playing time, which will be noticed early on.

You know what type of defensive player is a nightmare for an offense? A player that is relentless, will play to the whistle and beyond.

Andrew is that, but now with a possible pass-rushing superstar in Jaelen Phillips, a re-invigerated Ogbah, and a quickly growing blitzing Baker, AVG at times is going to find little to no real obstacles to making plays.

Would not be surprised if AVG actually almost comes close to doubling his production from last year.
 
out of the rookies it looks like Eichy first, then Holland, (then Phillips), have a chance to start and play the most.
 
I think Eichenberg ends up starting at right tackle so I'm going with him. Holland certainly should get a lot of playing time.

Tua is my second year selection, as I believe he will quiet the critics.
 
