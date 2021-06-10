Most Production?

One player that could very well have a huge impact is Andrew Van Ginkel.



With Kyle Van Noy gone, AVG will have far more responsibility and playing time, which will be noticed early on.



You know what type of defensive player is a nightmare for an offense? A player that is relentless, will play to the whistle and beyond.



Andrew is that, but now with a possible pass-rushing superstar in Jaelen Phillips, a re-invigerated Ogbah, and a quickly growing blitzing Baker, AVG at times is going to find little to no real obstacles to making plays.



Would not be surprised if AVG actually almost comes close to doubling his production from last year.