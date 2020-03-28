My Draft Options for you

I will give you three Players. Which one choose you and why. Give me your opinion, why you pick your Guy over the other two for our Team.



(5) QB: Tua / Herbert / Love



(18) OT: J.Jones / A.Jackson / L.Niang



(26) RB: D.Swift / J.Taylor / J.K.Dobbins



(39) S: A.Davis / J.Chinn / A.Winfield



(56) NT: D.Hamilton / L.Fotu / B.Jones



(70) C: N.Harris / J.Hanson / D.Williams



So whats your Draft in this 3 Round Player Board and why ?



I pick it so.



1. Tua (risky but no risk, no Ring)

2. Jones (raw but i trust our choaches)

3. Swift (best and complete back for me)

4. Davis (good FS in our Defense system)

5. Hamilton ( i absolutely love Hamilton in the middle of our line, big boy, can shut thr run down)

6. Harris (bad combine, good tape, steal at this late for me and a good challenger for Karras at Center)



So now feel free for your opinions.