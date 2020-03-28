My Draft Options for you

J

Jason Taylor (99)

Mar 28, 2020
3
4
33
Germany
I will give you three Players. Which one choose you and why. Give me your opinion, why you pick your Guy over the other two for our Team.

(5) QB: Tua / Herbert / Love

(18) OT: J.Jones / A.Jackson / L.Niang

(26) RB: D.Swift / J.Taylor / J.K.Dobbins

(39) S: A.Davis / J.Chinn / A.Winfield

(56) NT: D.Hamilton / L.Fotu / B.Jones

(70) C: N.Harris / J.Hanson / D.Williams

So whats your Draft in this 3 Round Player Board and why ?

I pick it so.

1. Tua (risky but no risk, no Ring)
2. Jones (raw but i trust our choaches)
3. Swift (best and complete back for me)
4. Davis (good FS in our Defense system)
5. Hamilton ( i absolutely love Hamilton in the middle of our line, big boy, can shut thr run down)
6. Harris (bad combine, good tape, steal at this late for me and a good challenger for Karras at Center)

So now feel free for your opinions.
 
S

Swollcolb

Nov 2, 2016
407
581
Mine would be exact same as you but Winfield over Davis. Winfield just has that uncanny ability where the ball finds him and he makes plays I think he’s gonna be a steal in the draft and a instant impact type player.
 
