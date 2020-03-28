My Draft Options for you

Jason Taylor (99)
Rookie
- Joined
- Mar 28, 2020
- Messages
- 3
- Reaction score
- 4
- Age
- 33
- Location
- Germany
I will give you three Players. Which one choose you and why. Give me your opinion, why you pick your Guy over the other two for our Team.
(5) QB: Tua / Herbert / Love
(18) OT: J.Jones / A.Jackson / L.Niang
(26) RB: D.Swift / J.Taylor / J.K.Dobbins
(39) S: A.Davis / J.Chinn / A.Winfield
(56) NT: D.Hamilton / L.Fotu / B.Jones
(70) C: N.Harris / J.Hanson / D.Williams
So whats your Draft in this 3 Round Player Board and why ?
I pick it so.
1. Tua (risky but no risk, no Ring)
2. Jones (raw but i trust our choaches)
3. Swift (best and complete back for me)
4. Davis (good FS in our Defense system)
5. Hamilton ( i absolutely love Hamilton in the middle of our line, big boy, can shut thr run down)
6. Harris (bad combine, good tape, steal at this late for me and a good challenger for Karras at Center)
So now feel free for your opinions.
(5) QB: Tua / Herbert / Love
(18) OT: J.Jones / A.Jackson / L.Niang
(26) RB: D.Swift / J.Taylor / J.K.Dobbins
(39) S: A.Davis / J.Chinn / A.Winfield
(56) NT: D.Hamilton / L.Fotu / B.Jones
(70) C: N.Harris / J.Hanson / D.Williams
So whats your Draft in this 3 Round Player Board and why ?
I pick it so.
1. Tua (risky but no risk, no Ring)
2. Jones (raw but i trust our choaches)
3. Swift (best and complete back for me)
4. Davis (good FS in our Defense system)
5. Hamilton ( i absolutely love Hamilton in the middle of our line, big boy, can shut thr run down)
6. Harris (bad combine, good tape, steal at this late for me and a good challenger for Karras at Center)
So now feel free for your opinions.