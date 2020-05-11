My friends that are Jets fans think...

If your friends who are Jet fans didn’t believe the Jets were going to beat the Dolphins twice and that Darnold was going to take a huge step up in his development, they wouldn’t be true fans,



The nice thing about fans making statements like this is the two teams will meet twice and any disagreements between the fans of both teams will be settled by the players on the field. I am never bothered by comments made by fans of other teams in regards to what will happen when their team plays the Dolphins.



I have absolutely no idea what will happen when the Dolphins play any of their opponents this coming season. Hopefully there will actually be a season and if there is, may the best team win.