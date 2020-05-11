My friends that are Jets fans think...

Our 2020 record against the Jets

  • 2-0

    Votes: 11 68.8%

  • 1-1

    Votes: 5 31.3%

  • 0-2

    Votes: 0 0.0%
That we will be swept by them next season. LOL, and that Sam Darnold is gonna take the next step and become a top 5 QB... hahahahahaha

I told them, I had a totally different outlook. If Tua is playing, the Jets lose both games pretty easily. Darnold has thrown 8 ints against us in 4 games, while we had insurance salesmen playing corner. They have Adam Gase as a head coach. LOL even with Fitz in there I dont see us losing to them in 2020.

So what do you guys think our record vs the Jets is next year.
 
There are plenty of teams on our schedule this season that worry me, and a few that look like they are building towards a solid future. The Jets don’t fit either of those categories. 2-0
 
I'm an optimist and I think we sweep the Jests, Sweep the tanking Patsies and split with the Jills. Just my opinion.
 
I would prefer to keep Tua on the sidelines up to the first game against the Jets. It will take our O-line 5-6 games to become cohesive. I would play Fitz for the first game against the Jets. Then I would surprise them with Tua in the second game while they are trying to game-plan against Fitz.
 
we go 2 and 0 against the Jests, even if Fitz's wife fills in for him both games.
 
Last I recall, our 5-11 Dolphins of 2019, with a heavy waiver wire and practice squad roster no less, were 1 play away from sweeping the New York Jests.

I wonder what has changed between now and then to make any rational football fan believe the Jests are suddenly the better team.

Did the Jests dominate MIA in free agency and/or the draft? No.

At worst for MIA, it was a draw.

From my POV, if the Jests were lucky to win 1 of 2 against the roster MIA fielded in 2019, how on earth are they gonna perform better than that when Flores now has a much stronger team?

Riddle me that.
 
If your friends who are Jet fans didn’t believe the Jets were going to beat the Dolphins twice and that Darnold was going to take a huge step up in his development, they wouldn’t be true fans,

The nice thing about fans making statements like this is the two teams will meet twice and any disagreements between the fans of both teams will be settled by the players on the field. I am never bothered by comments made by fans of other teams in regards to what will happen when their team plays the Dolphins.

I have absolutely no idea what will happen when the Dolphins play any of their opponents this coming season. Hopefully there will actually be a season and if there is, may the best team win.
 
Considering the booth PI flag saved Gase from being fired last year and Gregg Williams is on the staff, and that the owner is flaky.. Gase won’t finish the season as HC
 
Say what we like, but the fact is that when the Jets and Dolphins play, you can throw the records out the window. When we're good, they beat us, and when they're bad they beat us. I'm guessing 1-1, because losing to the Jets when we shouldn't seems almost like a tradition around here ... so very unfortunately. :(
 
download.jpg

of having friends that are Jets fans, :cry



Sorry Mr Rico couldn't resist.

Until proven otherwise I'm going with the same as last year - spilt the Jets, Pats and lose both to the Bills.
 
