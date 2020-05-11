My friends that are Jets fans think...

MrChadRico
That we will be swept by them next season. LOL, and that Sam Darnold is gonna take the next step and become a top 5 QB... hahahahahaha
I told them, I had a totally different outlook. If Tua is playing, the Jets lose both games pretty easily. Darnold has thrown 8 ints against us in 4 games, while we had insurance salesmen playing corner. They have Adam Gase as a head coach. LOL even with Fitz in there I dont see us losing to them in 2020.
So what do you guys think our record vs the Jets is next year.
