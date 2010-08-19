 My Second Set of jerseys from the internet! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

My Second Set of jerseys from the internet!

JasonTyo

JasonTyo

Rookie
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
70
Reaction score
1
Location
Rochester NY
So i ordered another round of internet jerseys from www.weiketrade.com. The Dansby and Marshall Aqua Dolphins jersey came out Awesome! I wanted to give them some credit for coming through for me again.

032.jpg

However, i wasn't too happy with the orange jersey they sent me, so ill be getting a replacement for that.
I do trust this site and the people i've talked to from there. Id just stay away from the orange.

022.jpg

So if your looking for a good place to get an Aqua or White Dolphins jersey i highly recommend weiketrade.

I also ordered a Brent Celek Eagles Jersey which was gorgeous! and a CJ SPiller which did has that reflective quality to the numbers but they say that will get replaced for me also.
028.jpg

I'm in no way affiliated with the site i just want fans on a budget to get a decent experience like i did.
 
JasonTyo

JasonTyo

Rookie
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
70
Reaction score
1
Location
Rochester NY
here are pics of the eagles celek i got from weiketrade.
It came out awesome for my friend.
IMG00077-1.jpg

IMG00076-1.jpg


IMG00075-1.jpg

IMG00074-1.jpg
 
Dolfan3773

Dolfan3773

Bleeding 305 since 1987
Joined
May 30, 2006
Messages
6,693
Reaction score
20
Location
Miami
I just ordered a Vontae and Marshall the other day...hell for $25, u can't beat it! They really don't look that bad

A Bills jersey though?
 
JasonTyo

JasonTyo

Rookie
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
70
Reaction score
1
Location
Rochester NY
Ive found them to be very close to the real authentic i have in sizes. my white 56 from weiketrade is a little larger than the real 56 i have. the aqua is very close. maybe a tad longer. Id Just stay away from the orange jerseys.

Also the Bills Jersey is for my friend. I live in Bills country and well be going to the opener in Buffalo, section 107
 
phins4ever64

phins4ever64

Supreme JET Hater- yes i'm a Hater hater
Joined
Jul 22, 2008
Messages
115
Reaction score
2
Location
Deale, MD
Dolfan3773

Dolfan3773

Bleeding 305 since 1987
Joined
May 30, 2006
Messages
6,693
Reaction score
20
Location
Miami
Just got my Marshall and Vontae jersey from www.weiketrade.com awesome price,great jersey, fast shipping and good customer service. Highly recommend them
 
Dolfan3773

Dolfan3773

Bleeding 305 since 1987
Joined
May 30, 2006
Messages
6,693
Reaction score
20
Location
Miami
The jerseys are awesome for the price...I'm def. putting in a second order when I can....gotta get my Dansby jersey
 
