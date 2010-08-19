My Second Set of jerseys from the internet!

JasonTyo
- Apr 29, 2007
- 70
- 1
- Rochester NY
So i ordered another round of internet jerseys from www.weiketrade.com. The Dansby and Marshall Aqua Dolphins jersey came out Awesome! I wanted to give them some credit for coming through for me again.
However, i wasn't too happy with the orange jersey they sent me, so ill be getting a replacement for that.
I do trust this site and the people i've talked to from there. Id just stay away from the orange.
So if your looking for a good place to get an Aqua or White Dolphins jersey i highly recommend weiketrade.
I also ordered a Brent Celek Eagles Jersey which was gorgeous! and a CJ SPiller which did has that reflective quality to the numbers but they say that will get replaced for me also.
I'm in no way affiliated with the site i just want fans on a budget to get a decent experience like i did.
