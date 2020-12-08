Najee Harris versus Travis Etienne

Jeremiah on Harris:



Biggest takeaway: I loved watching Harris on tape. His game is so smooth and effortless. He has a natural running style and his feel/instincts make up for his lack of elite speed. He isn't going to be a home-run hitter at the next level, but he's going to pile up a bunch of doubles. What does that mean? Well, it means he's going to routinely turn 2- and 3-yard runs into 12- and 15-yard runs. He is going to excel in short yardage and he'll be an asset out of the backfield on third down.



He reminds me of: I wrote down Matt Forte at the top of my notes about 10 plays into my study of the LSU game. The two players share the same build and smooth/easy running style. Forte had a little more juice, but they are both physical, instinctive runners with added value in the passing game. Another name that popped into my mind was Eddie George. However, George was bigger and more violent as a runner. It will be interesting to see how the league values Harris in the draft. My advice: Ignore the 40-yard-dash time. He's going to be an excellent pro.