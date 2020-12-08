Najee Harris versus Travis Etienne

SF Dolphin Fan
How the Dolphins fill their running back need in the offseason will be interesting. I like Gaskin and Ahmad, but more as complementary pieces. I believe Travis Etienne is the best running back in the draft, but Najee Harris might be a better fit for Miami. Then there's the question of when do you take one, or if you go the free agent route instead? Draft one and sign one?
Daniel Jeremiah compares Harris to Matt Forte and Eddie George, while his comp for Etienne is Alvin Kamara.
If Miami wanted to, they could use that 1b pick and very likely get the back they prefer. Although, that might be considered high for a running back. Will one or both make it to pick 2a? Hard to know when the "run" will start. The Dolphins missed out on the run last year, which started with KC on the last pick of round 1.
