Najee Harris versus Travis Etienne

How the Dolphins fill their running back need in the offseason will be interesting. I like Gaskin and Ahmad, but more as complementary pieces. I believe Travis Etienne is the best running back in the draft, but Najee Harris might be a better fit for Miami. Then there's the question of when do you take one, or if you go the free agent route instead? Draft one and sign one?

Daniel Jeremiah compares Harris to Matt Forte and Eddie George, while his comp for Etienne is Alvin Kamara.

If Miami wanted to, they could use that 1b pick and very likely get the back they prefer. Although, that might be considered high for a running back. Will one or both make it to pick 2a? Hard to know when the "run" will start. The Dolphins missed out on the run last year, which started with KC on the last pick of round 1.
 
Jeremiah on Etienne:

Biggest takeaway: NFL offensive play-callers are starving for explosive plays. It's hard to maintain long drives without getting off schedule as the result of a penalty, individual breakdown or poor play call. Players like Etienne have tremendous value because he's capable of scoring from anywhere on the field at any time. He's a dynamic playmaker and still has room to improve.

He reminds me of: I see a lot of Alvin Kamara after studying these three games. Both guys have rare quickness and burst. Kamara is more advanced as a route runner, but Etienne has the tools to achieve that level of performance. They also share a natural feel for the position. Kamara doesn't need to touch the ball 25 times to have a major impact on a game. The same can be said for Etienne. Kamara is one of the top weapons in the NFL, and I believe Etienne could develop into the same type of player.
 
Jeremiah on Harris:

Biggest takeaway: I loved watching Harris on tape. His game is so smooth and effortless. He has a natural running style and his feel/instincts make up for his lack of elite speed. He isn't going to be a home-run hitter at the next level, but he's going to pile up a bunch of doubles. What does that mean? Well, it means he's going to routinely turn 2- and 3-yard runs into 12- and 15-yard runs. He is going to excel in short yardage and he'll be an asset out of the backfield on third down.

He reminds me of: I wrote down Matt Forte at the top of my notes about 10 plays into my study of the LSU game. The two players share the same build and smooth/easy running style. Forte had a little more juice, but they are both physical, instinctive runners with added value in the passing game. Another name that popped into my mind was Eddie George. However, George was bigger and more violent as a runner. It will be interesting to see how the league values Harris in the draft. My advice: Ignore the 40-yard-dash time. He's going to be an excellent pro.
 
Running Harris down peoples throat in the Miami sun is something I look forward to.

not touching him in the 1st though.
 
