National perception of Dolphins draft highly positive

Not adding one of the top 3 running backs does sting, but Miami added likely added four day one starters so far. Hunter Long I understand is not a real position of need in 2021, but he is really good and is great insurance when it comes to contact extensions for Gesicki and Smythe(though I di expect Gesiki to get a long term deal).



I also think this shows how strong the overall roster has become in recent years under Grier and Flores. The roster only had a few holes entering the draft and now they have the ability to make some picks for the future.



This was a very good draft so far.