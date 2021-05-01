 National perception of Dolphins draft highly positive | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

National perception of Dolphins draft highly positive

Nublar7

Nublar7

FinHeaven Staff
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 13, 2003
Messages
35,934
Reaction score
1,955
Location
120 mi west of Costa Rica






This is just some of the high praise the Dolphins draft is getting nationally.

Not adding one of the top 3 running backs does sting, but Miami added likely added four day one starters so far. Hunter Long I understand is not a real position of need in 2021, but he is really good and is great insurance when it comes to contact extensions for Gesicki and Smythe(though I di expect Gesiki to get a long term deal).

I also think this shows how strong the overall roster has become in recent years under Grier and Flores. The roster only had a few holes entering the draft and now they have the ability to make some picks for the future.

This was a very good draft so far.
 
Last edited:
dahlmarino

dahlmarino

Hating The Jets With A Passion Since '84
Club Member
Joined
Aug 10, 2005
Messages
1,953
Reaction score
867
Age
42
Location
Kalamazoo, Michigan
SCOTTY said:
Every team will now have to defensively scheme for Waddle first and foremost. He has already positively impacted the Fins.
Click to expand...
I’m looking at all our possible WR/TE combos that we could put on the field at the same time, and I just don’t see a way we wouldn’t have multiple mismatches with Fuller, Waddle, and any other 2-3 players from that group. Hard to blitz when you have to stretch the coverage that thin.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,379
Reaction score
3,923
Location
Miami
Not the draft I was looking for but it seems like a solid draft thus far. That safety looks like he is going to be a gamer. That LT looks very solid too.
 
