National Team Senior Bowl O-Line day 1

Some really good stuff here. Interesting that they moved Quinn Meinerz from LG to Center. Flores looking to find his future C?

Senior Bowl- National Team OL Recap: Day 1 — BLUE CHIP SCOUTING

My assignment for the 2021 Senior Bowl is the National team’s offensive linemen. Every morning you can expect a quick hitter article much like this to let you know what went down the previous day at practice. Thanks to the folks at the Senior Bowl as well as XOS for providing us with the film used f
Humphrey and Meinertz look good at center
 
