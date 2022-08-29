 Need a league to join... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Need a league to join...

For the first time that I can remember, I don't have a fantasy football league this year. The last 2 that I was in both disbanded this year. One I knew about and the other just got sprung on us last night, a day before we were drafting.

So here I am looking for a new league. Let me know if you are looking for someone to round out your league heading down the stretch to start the season.

Thanks
 
