Need browns to win tomorrow

bane

bane

Raiders are going to lose to colts. Down 44-20 now.
we win two more games. We have good shot.
but we badly need browns to win tomorrow.
That would out ravens at 7-6

but they have giants jags and bungles left. Can’t let them get to 11.

colts got texans jags Steelers.
They will get to 10. Maybe 11. Got root for texans.

browns all ready at 9 wins.
So 11 seems like a lock for them.
 
K

KTOWNFINFAN

I'm pulling for Colts over Texans. Draft order is more valuable than wildcard order. If we win out we still make it over Ravens and if they lose to the browns we can lose one game and still make it over the ravens. Looks like the Bills can lose tonight beat the Pats and Jets and will have the division locked up. They won't be playing for a bye so maybe they won't need the win and will rest players week 17. But to be honest I think the Bills win tonight.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Miami has the tiebreaker over Baltimore even with a win. But I feel Miami has another loss in them so yeah Ravens need another L to help out miami
 
Bartowboy

Bartowboy

A win over NE put the pats at 8 losses. The Raiders have 6 and play the Chargers next. If they lose and we win, we would meet LV at 9-5 Vs 7-7. A win there gets us to 10 with us really only competing with 1 team for the last spot. It’s gonna come down to Bal- Cle. Who ever loses, we need to keep losing
 
S

Sirspud

mandal24 said:
Honestly, if we can't beat the Raiders and Patriots, we don't deserve to get in the playoffs.
I've seen us miss the playoffs at 10-6. I saw an entertaining team in 2016 lose its starting QB and its starting safeties the last month of the season. It would be nice to make the playoffs once and get some extra football even if we don't deserve it.

Teams rarely go to the Super Bowl if they didn't make the playoffs the year before. That experience is huge and the respect you get helps you to continue building too.
 
