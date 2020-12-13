bane
Raiders are going to lose to colts. Down 44-20 now.
we win two more games. We have good shot.
but we badly need browns to win tomorrow.
That would out ravens at 7-6
but they have giants jags and bungles left. Can’t let them get to 11.
colts got texans jags Steelers.
They will get to 10. Maybe 11. Got root for texans.
browns all ready at 9 wins.
So 11 seems like a lock for them.
