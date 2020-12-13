Need browns to win tomorrow

I'm pulling for Colts over Texans. Draft order is more valuable than wildcard order. If we win out we still make it over Ravens and if they lose to the browns we can lose one game and still make it over the ravens. Looks like the Bills can lose tonight beat the Pats and Jets and will have the division locked up. They won't be playing for a bye so maybe they won't need the win and will rest players week 17. But to be honest I think the Bills win tonight.