Never Again!!!

BennySwella
We need better LB's
- Location
- Miami
I don't care how bad Chris Grier is at drafting talent in the first round, we should never be without a pick in the first round.
We should actually try to have as many picks in the first round, and a competent GM making the picks. I know it doesn't look spectacular now, but some of these kids will become legitimate superstars.
That said, this trade for Tyreek Hill, seems like once in a franchise, and that would be the only excuse to forego so many early picks the draft, so it wasn't that bad, but ultimately this should never happen again. We need to combine drafting, free agency, and trading to have an overall successful off-season.
Thankfully it looks like we are all in on next year's draft.
