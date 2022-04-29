 Never Again!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Never Again!!!

I don't care how bad Chris Grier is at drafting talent in the first round, we should never be without a pick in the first round.

We should actually try to have as many picks in the first round, and a competent GM making the picks. I know it doesn't look spectacular now, but some of these kids will become legitimate superstars.

That said, this trade for Tyreek Hill, seems like once in a franchise, and that would be the only excuse to forego so many early picks the draft, so it wasn't that bad, but ultimately this should never happen again. We need to combine drafting, free agency, and trading to have an overall successful off-season.

Thankfully it looks like we are all in on next year's draft.
 
Grier bad at drafting? Am I missing something?
 
Give me a proven impact player over a rookie question mark any day of the week.While building through the draft is smart over the long term. Trading first round picks for impact players like Hill is even smarter. I don’t care if they ever have another first round pick if Grier can continue to trade the Dolphins first round picks for players who can come in and become immediate starters for the Dolphins.
 
And all you guys thought I was bad LOL1651235282577.gif
 
how about when it's just one "first round pick" and it is three picks away from being a second round pick, in what appears to be a historically weak draft?
 
And maybe that would excuse this draft, but not any in the future.

Not only that, but the FACT that this is weak draft, is actually just an OPINION.
 
He never said "Fact". He said "what appears to be", so not sure why you're making up a strawman argument here. Your entire post is just a made up reason to grab attention - you yourself collapse your own premise within the post itself... justifying Griers actions and highlighting the wild nature of the trade.

Oh I do. Because you're posting silly things because you didn't get a single night of excitement. This entire post stinks of a child not getting his immediate satisfaction with a nice new name. The FIRST ROUND is over, thats it. There's still 2-7 and OH YEAH WEVE GOT MULTIPLE PICKS IN THE FIRST NEXT YEAR.

Name another year we've gone without a first rounder? Not under Grier. And this will be.. what.. the THIRD time we've had multiple 1s under him? If someone does something multiple times and they do something else ONCE... are we going to forever say they're trending with the action they did one time?
 
we had a draft not too long ago where we had 5 picks in the first two rounds and look at what it got us....Tua and Robert Hunt? Draft picks are overrated #tradeforprovenstuds #f**kthemdraftpicks
 
