Never Again!!!

BennySwella said: And maybe that would excuse this draft, but not any in the future.



Not only that, but the FACT that this is weak draft, is actually just an OPINION. Click to expand...

He never said "Fact". He said "what appears to be", so not sure why you're making up a strawman argument here. Your entire post is just a made up reason to grab attention - you yourself collapse your own premise within the post itself... justifying Griers actions and highlighting the wild nature of the trade.Oh I do. Because you're posting silly things because you didn't get a single night of excitement. This entire post stinks of a child not getting his immediate satisfaction with a nice new name. The FIRST ROUND is over, thats it. There's still 2-7 and OH YEAH WEVE GOT MULTIPLE PICKS IN THE FIRST NEXT YEAR.Name another year we've gone without a first rounder? Not under Grier. And this will be.. what.. the THIRD time we've had multiple 1s under him? If someone does something multiple times and they do something else ONCE... are we going to forever say they're trending with the action they did one time?