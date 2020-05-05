New veteran numbers

Finfan83nj
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- May 5, 2010
- Messages
- 1,215
- Reaction score
- 1,962
- Location
- Miami, FL
are JT or zach's number even retired? fins are really fussy about itInteresting that Wake isn't getting his number retired.
As well they should be. When it's a legend of the franchise the number should mean something.are JT or zach's number even retired? fins are really fussy about it
And what has that got to do with 91 not being retired? Even those who resent Tua for godforsaken reasons should be able to agree that the fins have retired very few jerseys.As well they should be. When it's a legend of the franchise the number should mean something.
I bet the tua cult would revolt if after just 3 years the team forced him to change his number....but we shouldn't be fussy about #13?
And what has that got to do with a player being 91 not being retired? Even those who resent Tua for godforsaken reasons should be able to agree that the fins have retired very few jerseys.
Just referencing this and a couple other posts disregarding the significance of dolphins legends.
1 was my personal preference. Thank god people can now shut up about #13
yesare JT or zach's number even retired? fins are really fussy about it
You need to get over it then. I was glad that we can shut up about the absurd idea of giving him 13. It is a boring debate starting by media trolls. If you think that is disrespectful to past players then i'm not going to waste breath arguing.Just referencing this and a couple other posts disregarding the significance of dolphins legends.
And what has that got to do with a player being 91 not being retired? Even those who resent Tua for godforsaken reasons should be able to agree that the fins have retired very few jerseys.