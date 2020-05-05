New veteran numbers

Sarnics13

Sarnics13

Mad Dog bites!
uk_dolfan said:
are JT or zach's number even retired? fins are really fussy about it
As well they should be. When it's a legend of the franchise the number should mean something.

I bet the tua cult would revolt if after just 3 years the team forced him to change his number....but we shouldn't be fussy about #13?
 
uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

Sarnics13 said:
As well they should be. When it's a legend of the franchise the number should mean something.

I bet the tua cult would revolt if after just 3 years the team forced him to change his number....but we shouldn't be fussy about #13?
And what has that got to do with 91 not being retired? Even those who resent Tua for godforsaken reasons should be able to agree that the fins have retired very few jerseys.
 
Sarnics13

Sarnics13

Mad Dog bites!
uk_dolfan said:
And what has that got to do with a player being 91 not being retired? Even those who resent Tua for godforsaken reasons should be able to agree that the fins have retired very few jerseys.
uk_dolfan said:

1 was my personal preference. Thank god people can now shut up about #13
Just referencing this and a couple other posts disregarding the significance of dolphins legends.
 
uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

Sarnics13 said:
Just referencing this and a couple other posts disregarding the significance of dolphins legends.
You need to get over it then. I was glad that we can shut up about the absurd idea of giving him 13. It is a boring debate starting by media trolls. If you think that is disrespectful to past players then i'm not going to waste breath arguing.

If your going to lash out at Tua-fans for things like being glad the 13 debate is over... your in for a long decade
 
Dolphins3

Dolphins3

uk_dolfan said:
And what has that got to do with a player being 91 not being retired? Even those who resent Tua for godforsaken reasons should be able to agree that the fins have retired very few jerseys.
As it should be (with very few retired numbers). Wake was very good. But I don't feel he deserves to have his number retired. Jason Taylor? yes. Zach Thomas? Probably. Nick Buoniconti? yes (even though Duper wore it too).
 
