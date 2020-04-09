NFL exec says Tua has undisclosed injuries.....

-MiamiSoul

-MiamiSoul

Second String
Joined
Jan 9, 2013
Messages
1,062
Reaction score
13
Lombardi says his wrist was broken TWICE. Cant take a hit.





He broke his wrist the first day of spring ball one year. And then they fixed it, he came back, and he broke it again.”

A wrist broken twice would be new information on the Tagovailoa injury history.

“And he’s brittle,” Lombardi continued. “You can’t deny it. You can’t deny it.”

Uncovers previously unreported injury, failed physical
 
HeyHoLet'sGo

HeyHoLet'sGo

Rookie
Joined
Apr 28, 2016
Messages
77
Reaction score
49
Location
Bavaria, Germany
This does not sound good at all.

I really don't envy Grier's job this year, having to make the call whether to pick Tua or not.
Either way you make the decision it could blow up in your face big time.

No wonder there are rumours about trading up to number 1 and drafting Joe Burrow.
Burrow seems like the only "sure thing" without a big asteriks attached to him. (At least to someone like me, who admittedly doesn't have much of a clue about scouting.)
 
