NFL exec says Tua has undisclosed injuries.....

Lombardi says his wrist was broken TWICE. Cant take a hit.
He broke his wrist the first day of spring ball one year. And then they fixed it, he came back, and he broke it again.”
A wrist broken twice would be new information on the Tagovailoa injury history.
“And he’s brittle,” Lombardi continued. “You can’t deny it. You can’t deny it.”
