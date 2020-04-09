NFL exec says Tua has undisclosed injuries.....

This does not sound good at all.



I really don't envy Grier's job this year, having to make the call whether to pick Tua or not.

Either way you make the decision it could blow up in your face big time.



No wonder there are rumours about trading up to number 1 and drafting Joe Burrow.

Burrow seems like the only "sure thing" without a big asteriks attached to him. (At least to someone like me, who admittedly doesn't have much of a clue about scouting.)