South Florida has been pretty bad for Playoff success other than the Heat. Panthers haven't won a playoff series since 1996, Marlins just went 17 seasons without making the playoffs and kinda? won a playoff series last year, and we still haven't won a playoff game since Lamar Smith.

Now it likes like the U is going through a long drought as well. Crazy since the Panthers got swept in the Stanley Cup they haven't won a series yet. That's what irks me about Franchises like the Vegas Golden Knights that already more accomplished than a lot of sports franchise right off the bat.