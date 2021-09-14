 NFL Power Rankings, Week 2 - Fins at 13 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL Power Rankings, Week 2 - Fins at 13

Previous rank: No. 14

Xavien Howard proved once again why he might be the most valuable player on the Dolphins. The star cornerback jarred the ball out of the hands of Pats running back Damien Harris late in the fourth quarter, the game-deciding turnover in a 17-16 win. While Howard thrived, Tua Tagovailoa had his ups and downs in a game that's unlikely to change any perceptions of the second-year passer. It wasn't a perfect effort by the Dolphins, but victory at Foxborough is always a big deal. After one week, Miami is the only team in the AFC East in the win column.


NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Steelers, Saints soar; Packers, Titans plummet

With Week 1 officially in the books, Dan Hanzus unveils his rankings for all 32 teams heading into Week 2. How high did the Steelers climb? How far did the Packers fall?
