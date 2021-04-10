I remember many years back Bill Walsh saying how you needed extra DB's and pass rushers for your defense if you had a high flying offense. Like he always had in SF.



You'd be ahead in games early and often, therefore pressing the hand of the opposing OC to put the ball up in the air. You better be ready to play more nickel defense than most. Think most teams are in nickel 60 to 70% of the time now anyways, but this could be even higher.



Though my personal preference would be Najee or Etienne at 18, I wouldn't be surprised if it was a player like Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Adding a big time wide receiver at number 6 along with Fuller, we can really develop the offense this year and next with weapons for our young QB.



I think we'll have multiple DB's on the field, McKinney on the bench a lot, and playing with leads that we need to protect often.