circumstances said: how about lock-y poo.



any update on which way he is trending for sunday? Click to expand...

This game keeps reminding me of the days when we made QBs that were one step removed from bagging groceries look like all-pros.Now i wouldn't be surprised if either Broncos QB is happy to let the other have a go this Sunday. "You take this one buddy, I've got a hangnail flaring up."