Noah Igbinoghene will have the most impact of Dolphins 2020 picks

Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 5, 2010
Messages
2,208
Reaction score
5,107
Location
Miami, FL
www.profootballnetwork.com

Noah Igbinoghene will have the most impact of Dolphins 2020 picks | PFN

The Miami Dolphins selected CB Noah Igbinoghene in the first round of the 2020 Draft. Here's why he will offer the most immediate impact on their defense.
www.profootballnetwork.com www.profootballnetwork.com

Early in his coaching career, Flores coached both former and current Patriots Darius Butler and Devin McCourty. Both were under 5’11”, 200 pounds. Both displayed great explosiveness and good but not great timed drills (though excellent top-end speed). McCourty would play extremely well as a rookie before transitioning to safety a few years later.
 
foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
5,873
Reaction score
1,314
Location
Los Angeles, CA
Finfan83nj said:
If you read the article, it closes with Tua will have the biggest long term impact :cheers:
Click to expand...
Naturally as he plays QB, but I really hope he takes the reigns Russell Wilson style. That will be tough though without all the reps he isn't getting because of COVID.

I am not holding my breath for a CB to be our most impactful guy immediately. That is an extremely difficult position to transition to the NFL. I'd say Hunt maybe or Davis.

Given this crazy off season rookies in general will likely have much less impact early on, but as long as they get better as the season progresses then that's all you can ask for.
 
D

Dolfan Dave

Second String
Joined
Oct 13, 2009
Messages
1,273
Reaction score
174
Age
34
Location
Pt. Pleasant, NJ
Sadly I doubt his impact will match or exceed what Minkah's could have been. Not crying over spilled milk but wish we could have figured that out because our defense would have been elite.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
5,654
Reaction score
9,574
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Dolfan Dave said:
Sadly I doubt his impact will match or exceed what Minkah's could have been. Not crying over spilled milk but wish we could have figured that out because our defense would have been elite.
Click to expand...
Actually, that is pretty much the definition of crying over spilled milk.

What it really is, is water under the bridge.

Minka's gone, and not coming back. Let go of the what ifs. The future is ahead, not behind.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom