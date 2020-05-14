I have always looked forward to football season and I always was excited about our new players and the new season. I have been a fan for my whole life. Born and raised in Miami and born to love the Dolphins.

I am 63.

I am not excited. I'm not excited about Tua. I don't know him and was not at all impressed with the virtual workout before the draft.

I did not watch Alabama or much of the SEC conference.

Is it because he's a lefty, the video was not impressive? Why did it look he struggled to throw the football? The passes were not crisp and looked labored? I just have not seen what many of you have.

Is it because of the unknown season ahead?

What am I missing. I have never felt like this.

I had a serious personal loss last month and had hoped football would help me get back to normal.