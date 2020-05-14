Not Excited?

I have always looked forward to football season and I always was excited about our new players and the new season. I have been a fan for my whole life. Born and raised in Miami and born to love the Dolphins.
I am 63.
I am not excited. I'm not excited about Tua. I don't know him and was not at all impressed with the virtual workout before the draft.
I did not watch Alabama or much of the SEC conference.
Is it because he's a lefty, the video was not impressive? Why did it look he struggled to throw the football? The passes were not crisp and looked labored? I just have not seen what many of you have.
Is it because of the unknown season ahead?
What am I missing. I have never felt like this.
I had a serious personal loss last month and had hoped football would help me get back to normal.
 
Maybe I’m the weird one. I have been more excited for this season than I have any before. I did only join the Fin Fam around 2001. So I haven’t seen greatness. Or really even goodness. But I have faith!
 
I’m excited. But not as excited as i probably should be because I have a big feeling this season will be really weird whether it’s delayed, abbreviated, or played in front of no one. Minus the pandemic and I would be absolutely stoked for September right now.
 
You've never seen him play but you're not impressed. Be nice if someone had told me this before I said he was the best player in the draft.

Get some help.
 
Not certain I can help. Flo worked magic the last 8 games with a CFL roster. Tua, who looks legit, may be the next Miami HOF QB. The D is significantly upgraded, particularly CB/safety. WRs, while not top 3 NFL, will be imposing. OL looks significantly improved. The draft, although I didn't like every pick, has legitimate talent. None of those are guarantees, but if that doesn't give you moe hope than Fin fans have seen in 20 years, I have no other encouragement.

The down side? This is a young team with a number of vets new to the team. That comfort with the schem/terminology will take time. Nonetheless, I'm moer optimistic about the last 8 games than I've been in a long time.
 
Guessing all those 7-9 and 6-10 seasons were just rip roaring fun...
 
This times x100.

Sorry to hear about your personal tragedy, @El Calebra. Hope things get better.

But regarding the comments on Tua, I’m with Slimm on this. If you have never seen the kid play and are basing your opinion on highlights of his workouts during his injury recovery — you’re being overly ridiculous.

Riddle all of us why you’re only looking at a workout video and not scouring youtube for actual game footage??? There’s a ton of video out there. Lots of it has even been posted in various threads on this very site.
 
This is a weird stance.

If you REALLY don’t know who Tua is, i suggest watching his college tape on youtube. Its very silly to judge his entire ability on his quarantine workout video and not his historic 3 year NCAA career...
 
Do you live in some alternate universe? No offense but kind of an Eeyore style of thread to start. What's the point? If with all the info on Tua and all the great moves we made in FA and draft in addition to how we finished, if you can't be excited at this point maybe football in general isn't for you anymore. I'm stoked. Hope you get there too.
 
Yes Tua looked average at the Senior Bowl
 
RIP you dead already you gone
 
