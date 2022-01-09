 Ode to Tua - Fan art. check it out! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ode to Tua - Fan art. check it out!

I created this while we were on that 7 game streak.
I hope he stays, he gets a good offensive line and wins a SB for us one day.
I do BELIEVE!

I will be printing a limited run on canvas soon at https://yurievi.com/ in the meantime you can have this one for a nice iPhone wallpaper.
I wanted to go an do a Dan Marino tribute too…should I go for it?

Let me know your thoughts…
83B5C98E-84FA-4D3E-9B65-1D20A88A72C2.jpeg
 
