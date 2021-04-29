Official 2021 NFL Draft Main Thread

I'm sure entire 10 minutes. These teams seem to always use up the whole clockHow long will the Jags and Jets take getting their picks in?
They've already said the full 10min to "add suspense."How long will the Jags and Jets take getting their picks in?
The league tells them to use 10 minutes so the talking heads at ESPN/ NFL network can blab nonsense about the players. It sucks.I'm sure entire 10 minutes. These teams seem to always use up the whole clock
Yeah just sucks as many of us have work in the morning lol.The league tells them to use 10 minutes so the talking heads at ESPN/ NFL network can blab nonsense about the players. It sucks.
Boooo!Kind of underwhelmed by this draft. Can't put my finger on it. Just not as high on these kids as in years past.