 Official 2021 NFL Draft Main Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Official 2021 NFL Draft Main Thread

NYFINest

NYFINest

Club Member
Joined
Feb 3, 2012
Messages
496
Reaction score
665
Location
NY
RMLogic said:
The league tells them to use 10 minutes so the talking heads at ESPN/ NFL network can blab nonsense about the players. It sucks.
Click to expand...
Yeah 💯 just sucks as many of us have work in the morning lol.
And Grier taught me to watch every pick..
Wouldn't shock me one bit if he tried trading back late into 1st round using one of our 2nds
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
9,380
Reaction score
10,336
Location
New Jersey
Kind of underwhelmed by this draft. Can't put my finger on it. Just not as high on these kids as in years past.

And to make things worse, the 2022 draft is apparently loaded; which of course Grier traded away a 1st round pick, from out of that draft away. Bummed out.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom