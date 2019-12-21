*** Official Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins Game Thread *** WK16 SUPER TANK BOWL

If you celebrate, have a very Merry Christmas!

@



at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

TELEVISION



Kickoff at 1 PM ET

INJURY REPORT




WEATHER


Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium

GAME PREVIEWS

NFL.com Video

 
As we near the conclusion of this very strange, yet interesting season, I would like to thank you, OP, for the time and effort putting together the game day threads.

Wishing you, and yours a great holiday season.
 
