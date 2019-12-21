Official Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins Game Thread *** WK16 SUPER TANK BOWL

Adam First
Excellence in Mediocrity
If you celebrate, have a very Merry Christmas!
@
at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
TELEVISION
Kickoff at 1 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium
GAME PREVIEWS
NFL.com Video
