As you say friend, a win is a win. 6 wins in a row when the season was all but lost and now we are within sniffing distance of the playoffs. As Dolphins fans, any streak like this is something to be proud of, and I am proud of the guys for giving all us fans something to cheer for. As for today, it was a hard watch essentially all game long, but in the end got the W and that is what matters.



Tua was fantastic throughout I thought; made accurate and good decisions when he had too and is getting better as the weeks go by.



I'm not going to nitpick every little thing we did wrong today, just going to enjoy the win, watch some Carolina basketball, probably get drunk, and enjoy rest of my weekend.



Enjoy it guys!