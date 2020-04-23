Official Finheaven 2020 Draft Thread - Day 1

The day has finally arrived, a draft day which in my opinion is crucial to the future of this franchise.Will the Cult of Tua rejoice? Will it be the Hermits of Herbit who have the last laugh? Will they trade up for a tackle and make us all miserable? Follow all the events of day 1 hereEither way - it's going to be a long day.We will create individual threads for every player that the Dolphin draft this weekend