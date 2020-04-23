Official Finheaven 2020 Draft Thread - Day 1

The day has finally arrived, a draft day which in my opinion is crucial to the future of this franchise.


Will the Cult of Tua rejoice? Will it be the Hermits of Herbit who have the last laugh? Will they trade up for a tackle and make us all miserable? Follow all the events of day 1 here


Either way - it's going to be a long day.



We will create individual threads for every player that the Dolphin draft this weekend
 
The final decision will be Grier's but Finheaven has had our say:

Both in the mains: https://finheaven.com/threads/poll-which-qb-does-finheaven-want-to-draft.359960/

And VIP: https://finheaven.com/threads/vip-qb-poll.359959/

Both polls resulted in a resounding victory for Tua and a clear rejection of every other QB not called Burrow


Nor is this a FH phenomenon:


The Dolphins do not have to listen to their fans. But in this digital age, they will be held accountable if they don't and will need to show clear and rapid success.
 
Huzzah! His Finheaven fan mail has arrived



That or hats from every NFL team. Personally I think FH love letters are much more likely
 
Does anyone have the will power to avoid all NFL news for the next 72 hours and just wait until Sunday to come back and see how the previous three days went? It would be harder than asking a 6 year old not to open a closet and peak at his presents in the days leading up to Christmas?
 
joerobbie said:
I`m just a complete train wreck. It will be a long night in Germany and my alarm clock rings at 1.30 a.m. and I get to work at 6 a.m.
I love my Dolphins and hope I will still love them tomorrow :)
Haha, I'm with ya brother! I'm in Ireland, alarm going at 12.30 (same time as you) ... and work tomorrow too. It'll be worth it. This is the most exciting draft I can remember.
 
dirkey said:
Haha, I'm with ya brother! I'm in Ireland, alarm going at 12.30 (same time as you) ... and work tomorrow too. It'll be worth it. This is the most exciting draft I can remember.
Good to hear, have a good night my friend! Greetings to Ireland !
 
There is a "massive broadband outage" across Northern Ireland with 7 exchanges down. I have had no home WiFi since 10pm last night. **** my life

Thankfully I think the draft is on Sky Sports
 
uk_dolfan said:
There is a "massive broadband outage" across Northern Ireland with 7 exchanges down. I have had no home WiFi since 10pm last night. **** my life

Thankfully I think the draft is on Sky Sports
It is on SS alright. Are you in Northern Ireland? Which part?
 
