Official Finheaven 2020 Draft Thread - Day 2

uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

#TankForTua
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
23,551
Reaction score
10,809
Location
UK

Is everyone happy? What's the plan for today folks?


Personally I would love a RB early, maybe after a small trade up to the very top of the round
 
Last edited:
uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

#TankForTua
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
23,551
Reaction score
10,809
Location
UK
Shame that Clyde Edwards-Helaire went at the very end of the draft (the rich get richer) I would have been very excited if he was a Dolphin
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
16,801
Reaction score
8,282
Location
Columbus, OH
How about that? Miami probably has the most talented QB in the division on their roster. Won’t say best yet because he still has to play the games. It really does feel like New England and Miami are about to change places...at least I hope lol
 
uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

#TankForTua
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
23,551
Reaction score
10,809
Location
UK
Dolph N.Fan said:
How about that? Miami probably has the most talented QB in the division on their roster. Won’t say best yet because he still has to play the games. It really does feel like New England and Miami are about to change places...at least I hope lol
Click to expand...
Totally agree. Probably won't play for his rookie season though
 
L

londonfinfan1

Rookie
Joined
Apr 24, 2010
Messages
8
Reaction score
7
Happy with day 1. Tua obviously. Jackson is boom or bust but fine gambling on that upside. The Auburn cb is a lot better than people give credit for.

Dobbins, Hunt and Chinn would be a nice day 2 haul.
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Starter
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
3,676
Reaction score
994
Alot of talented players left. I want a safety. We need more olinemen, especially another tackle
 
j-off-her-doll

j-off-her-doll

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
18,727
Reaction score
7,781
Location
Dream Songs
Top players left on my board:

WR

Tee Higgins

Denzel Mims
Bryan Edwards
Tyler Johnson
Donavan Peoples-Jones

RB

Jonathan Taylor
JK Dobbins
Cam Akers
D'Andre Swift
AJ Dillon

OT

Ezra Cleveland

Matt Peart
Josh Jones
Lucas Niang
Jack Driscoll

C

Lloyd Cushenberry
Matt Hennessy

OG

John Simpson
Damien Lewis

DT

Jordan Elliott

Edge

Curtis Weaver
Julian Okwara

LB

Malik Harrison

CB

Kristian Fulton

S

Antoine Winfield Jr
Grant Delpit

At 39, I'd narrow it to the WR's, Cleveland, and the Safeties. All other players listed are in play at 56. To be clear, I think Miami can get Edwards and Tyler Johnson later, so I'm not advocating they pick either at 39 - just that they're both good enough to draft that early.
 
uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

#TankForTua
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
23,551
Reaction score
10,809
Location
UK
j-off-her-doll said:
Top players left on my board:

WR

Tee Higgins

Denzel Mims
Bryan Edwards
Tyler Johnson
Donavan Peoples-Jones

RB

Jonathan Taylor
JK Dobbins
Cam Akers
D'Andre Swift
AJ Dillon

OT

Ezra Cleveland

Matt Peart
Josh Jones
Lucas Niang
Jack Driscoll

C

Lloyd Cushenberry
Matt Hennessy

OG

John Simpson
Damien Lewis

DT

Jordan Elliott

Edge

Curtis Weaver
Julian Okwara

LB

Malik Harrison

CB

Kristian Fulton

S

Antoine Winfield Jr
Grant Delpit

At 39, I'd narrow it to the WR's, Cleveland, and the Safeties. All other players listed are in play at 56. To be clear, I think Miami can get Edwards and Tyler Johnson later, so I'm not advocating they pick either at 39 - just that they're both good enough to draft that early.
Click to expand...
Would you have taken Lamb over a tackle if he had fallen one more pick?
 
j-off-her-doll

j-off-her-doll

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
18,727
Reaction score
7,781
Location
Dream Songs
uk_dolfan said:
Would you have taken Lamb over a tackle if he had fallen one more pick?
Click to expand...
Yeah, after Thomas, Wills, and Wirfs went, I would have preferred Lamb, Jeudy, Reagor, Higgins, and Jefferson, targeting OT at 26/30, but Higgins is still on the board, and so are some other WR's I really like.

But, I had Jackson as one of the 20 best options in the class for Miami, so I'm not upset.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom