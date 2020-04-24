Official Finheaven 2020 Draft Thread - Day 2

Top players left on my board:



WR



Tee Higgins



Denzel Mims

Bryan Edwards

Tyler Johnson

Donavan Peoples-Jones



RB



Jonathan Taylor

JK Dobbins

Cam Akers

D'Andre Swift

AJ Dillon



OT



Ezra Cleveland



Matt Peart

Josh Jones

Lucas Niang

Jack Driscoll



C



Lloyd Cushenberry

Matt Hennessy



OG



John Simpson

Damien Lewis



DT



Jordan Elliott



Edge



Curtis Weaver

Julian Okwara



LB



Malik Harrison



CB



Kristian Fulton



S



Antoine Winfield Jr

Grant Delpit



At 39, I'd narrow it to the WR's, Cleveland, and the Safeties. All other players listed are in play at 56. To be clear, I think Miami can get Edwards and Tyler Johnson later, so I'm not advocating they pick either at 39 - just that they're both good enough to draft that early.