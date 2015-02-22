Official Fishing Thread

fishfanmiami
Yes I am a Pirate
Administrator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Post your best fishing pictures but the catch is there has to be a good story to go with it'
I'll start
Fishing in a Dolphin Rodeo contest off of Fort Lauderdale we were not having much luck. The winds were up and there was no weed lines to be found. The contest was nearing an end and the biggest Dolphin we had caught the day before in the two day event was only 20 lb's so things were looking bleak. We were out about 10 miles in the shipping channels when we came across a bag of garbage probably thrown over board by a passing freighter. Noticing lots of small fish gathering under it we put out our lines. i lowered the down rigger with a google eye sporting a red skirt. The fish above was soon on and i hauled it in. We hurried back to the weight in at Miami Beach marina and just got there in time.
Usually a 43 lb Dolphin would not be in the top grouping but because of the poor weather I did manage 3rd place :brewskis:
Last edited: