OFFICIAL INDIANAPOLIS COLTS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK4

On the Day before a better 4 game start than last year, I review my life as a Dolphin fan. This team has brought me so many memories and filled Sundays in a way that feels like Christmas did as a kid. Each day, I wake up giddy with excitement for these Phins. One of the greatest Sundays was the Camarillo catch and run for the win. We were horrible and still I woke up giddy looking to see what positives they could build on for the next season that would be so far away after that day. Wildcat Sunday- that was like the best Christmas ever. I could go on with so many great memories and hope tomorrow will join them. If not, I will still look for the positives that they can build on and will love the day when we make the playoffs again, when we win that first playoff game and when we go further. Until those days I will think of my Phins every Saturday and wake up early because I can't sleep and wait to open that present, what a great thing to be able to do in this free land (I live in Canada, and used land to say that there are many countries where we get to enjoy this freedom).



I LOVE my MIAMI DOLPHINS and will wear an Jersey in my grave!