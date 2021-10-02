 *** OFFICIAL INDIANAPOLIS COLTS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK4 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL INDIANAPOLIS COLTS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK4

193px-Indianapolis_Colts_logo.svg.png
@
250px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png


uxYHS3m.jpg

at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

TELEVISION

CBS_NFL_2021.png

y2eSsaj.png

Kickoff at 1 PM ET

INJURY REPORT

BGZcmaC.png


WEATHER

v8ndwBb.png

A slight chance of showers between noon and 2pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium


 
Nelson out for this game
Wentz playing with a high ankle sprain

Gronk broken ribs most likely out next week

These injuries are definitely in our favor
 
Guys Adam put this together so we can cheer for our team in this game

If you are just here to poop on things in general do it in another thread please

Thanks

Thanks as always for doing this brother Adam :UP:
 
I'm looking forward to seeing some improvement in line play...Gaskin getting more touches...improvement in YPA/YPC...Charlie Frye???...needs to teach pre-snap stuff and audibles to Brisket/Tua...quickly...

This should end up being a much better game for both the offense and defense.
 
On the Day before a better 4 game start than last year, I review my life as a Dolphin fan. This team has brought me so many memories and filled Sundays in a way that feels like Christmas did as a kid. Each day, I wake up giddy with excitement for these Phins. One of the greatest Sundays was the Camarillo catch and run for the win. We were horrible and still I woke up giddy looking to see what positives they could build on for the next season that would be so far away after that day. Wildcat Sunday- that was like the best Christmas ever. I could go on with so many great memories and hope tomorrow will join them. If not, I will still look for the positives that they can build on and will love the day when we make the playoffs again, when we win that first playoff game and when we go further. Until those days I will think of my Phins every Saturday and wake up early because I can't sleep and wait to open that present, what a great thing to be able to do in this free land (I live in Canada, and used land to say that there are many countries where we get to enjoy this freedom).

I LOVE my MIAMI DOLPHINS and will wear an Jersey in my grave!
 
Alot of injuries on Indy side. This game should be a cake walk for a playoff bound team
 
