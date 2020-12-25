 *** Official Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders Game Thread *** WK16 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** Official Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders Game Thread *** WK16

@



at Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, Nevada
(no fan attendance permitted)

PLAYOFF WATCH



The Miami Dolphins are currently the 7th seed in the AFC.
There are 7 available playoff seeds per conference in 2020.

Buffalo has clinched the AFC East.
Miami currently controls their own playoff destiny.

TELEVISION


NFL Network National Broadcast

Play-by-Play Analyst: Joe Davis
Color Commentator: Kurt Warner

Kickoff at 8:15 PM ET

INJURY REPORT





 
Thanks for doing this every week. That Vegas stadium is awesome. Short week and having to travel west on Christmas day no less. I hope the coaching staff can keep the team focus for this one.
 
