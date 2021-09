Nobody has mentioned Gaskin. Hope they give him some more carries and use him. They have to. The Fins O-Line is alot heavier than the Raiders D-Line who rely on speed. Use that advantage.

Raiders O-Line are missing a couple of players. If this was a game for the D-Line to show up its this. Pressure Carr and let him throw into our strength. Waller worries me though. He's a weapon.