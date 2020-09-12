*** Official Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots Game Thread *** WK1

Oh my goodness, ya'll. After a nine months from hell, life is here with a reprieve with some glorious Dolphins football. Enjoy your three hours away from all the bullsh-t, or if you're a cultured person like myself, seven hours thanks to Scott Hanson and NFL RedZone.

@



at Gillette Stadium
Foxborugh, Massachusetts
(no fan attendance permitted)

TELEVISION



Kickoff at 1 PM ET

INJURY REPORT




WEATHER


Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
National Weather Service Norton - forecast for Gillette Stadium

GAME PREVIEWS

ESPN/Associated Press


 
And with our first GameDay Thread we are officially BACK IN BUSINESS!!!
 
