OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ NEW ORLEANS SAINTS GAME THREAD *** WK16 Monday Night

Adam First
Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2005
- Messages
- 8,801
- Reaction score
- 3,147
- Age
- 32
- Location
- Port Saint Lucie, FL
at Caesars Superdome
New Orleans, Louisiana
PLAYOFF WATCH
The Miami Dolphins are currently the 8th seed in the AFC. There are 7 available seeds for playoff positioning.
Miami can improve to the 7th seed with:
MIA WIN vs NO
Miami currently controls their playoff destiny.
TELEVISION
ESPN National Broadcast
Play-by-Play Announcer: Steve Levy
Color Commentators: Brian Griese, Louis Riddick
Kickoff at 8:15 PM ET
INJURY REPORT