*** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ NEW ORLEANS SAINTS GAME THREAD *** WK16 Monday Night

250px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png
@
192px-New_Orleans_Saints_logo.svg.png


usa_today_16622244.0.jpg


at Caesars Superdome
New Orleans, Louisiana

PLAYOFF WATCH

379px-NFL_playoffs_logo_new.svg.png


The Miami Dolphins are currently the 8th seed in the AFC. There are 7 available seeds for playoff positioning.

Miami can improve to the 7th seed with:
MIA WIN vs NO

Miami currently controls their playoff destiny.

TELEVISION

ESPN_NFL_Logo.jpeg

ESPN National Broadcast

Play-by-Play Announcer: Steve Levy
Color Commentators: Brian Griese, Louis Riddick

Kickoff at 8:15 PM ET

INJURY REPORT

US7fEGK.png


z0vIZII.png


 
That picture of the stadium makes me sad.

I really hope we don't have last minute covid list additions. A few more for NO would be okay though.

Man, when was the last time Miami had no one on the injury report this late in the season?
 
WOWWOWEEWOWWOWOWOWOWOWEEWOWOWOWEEWOWWOWEEWOWOWOWOWOWOWOWEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
 
Do the saints even have a defense to field at this point? Lattimore sitting there like....
Spongebob Squarepants Reaction GIF
 
What if Saints wake up and have let’s say 5 more Covid cases? At what point do they have to forfeit the game?
 
I remember watching the Dolphins at Saints the last time we played there(Back in 2013). Got beat down pretty good, but enjoyed the trip anyway and trying fried gator for the first time.

Anyway, hopefully this one goes ahead(Somewhat iffy with the number of covid cases they have?) and we perform better and continue our winning streak.

Beer run tomorrow afternoon regardless!
 
Biggest game since the letdown against buffalo last year. Hope Flo has learned his lesson.
 
Is it unrealistic to expect to drop 30 on New Orleans?
 
