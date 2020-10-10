Official Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers Game Thread *** WK5

Adam First
Excellence in Mediocrity
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2005
- Messages
- 8,574
- Reaction score
- 1,796
- Age
- 31
- Location
- Port Saint Lucie, FL
at Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, California
(no fan attendance permitted)
TELEVISION
Kickoff at 4:05 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. Light west northwest wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
National Weather Service Monterey - forecast for Levi's Stadium
GAME PREVIEWS
ESPN/Associated Press