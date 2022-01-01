OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ TENNESSEE TITANS GAME THREAD *** WK17

Adam First
at Nissan Stadium
Nashville, Tennessee
PLAYOFF WATCH
The Miami Dolphins are currently the 7th seed in the AFC. There are 7 available seeds for playoff positioning.
Miami cannot clinch a playoff berth this weekend, but can maintain their current position with a win.
Miami currently controls their playoff destiny.
TELEVISION
Kickoff at 1 PM ET
WEATHER
Rain showers likely before 5pm, then rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 35 by 5pm. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
National Weather Service Nashville - forecast for Nissan Stadium
