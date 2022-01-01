 *** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ TENNESSEE TITANS GAME THREAD *** WK17 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ TENNESSEE TITANS GAME THREAD *** WK17

Adam First

Adam First

303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png
@
375px-Tennessee_Titans_logo.svg.png


201019-stadium-nissan.jpg


at Nissan Stadium
Nashville, Tennessee

PLAYOFF WATCH

379px-NFL_playoffs_logo_new.svg.png


The Miami Dolphins are currently the 7th seed in the AFC. There are 7 available seeds for playoff positioning.

Miami cannot clinch a playoff berth this weekend, but can maintain their current position with a win.

Miami currently controls their playoff destiny.

TELEVISION

CBS_NFL_2021.png

u2zUprn.png


Kickoff at 1 PM ET

INJURY REPORT

KHsjbgB.png

TPdhvGH.png


WEATHER

09B7eeN.png

Rain showers likely before 5pm, then rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 35 by 5pm. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
National Weather Service Nashville - forecast for Nissan Stadium


 
Last edited:
'Deep

'Deep

Appreciate you getting this thread up so early, Adam. Love it! This is going to be a long day. I just want to get to kickoff. Fins up!

Nice to see we have a decent announcing team for this game: Kevin Harlan and Trent Green
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
This is a statement game... And a must win... will be a long 24 hours.
 
Kebo

Kebo

I'm your huckleberry
There are no excuses. We should win this game. They are missing several of their best players. I think it comes down to coaching. I am not confident that we have better coaches.
 
EPBro

EPBro

You are the man Adam.

Please, for all that is good in the world, let Tannehill show us all who we thought he was.
 
