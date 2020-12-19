*** Official New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins Game Thread *** WK15

Adam First

Adam First

Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
8,614
Reaction score
2,098
Age
31
Location
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Merry Christmas, Finheaven!

@



at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
(limited fan attendance permitted)

PLAYOFF WATCH


The Miami Dolphins are currently the 7th seed in the AFC.
There are seven available playoff seeds per conference in 2020.

Buffalo clinches AFC East with a win, MIA loss, or BUF tie/MIA tie.

TELEVISION



Kickoff at 1 PM ET

INJURY REPORT



WEATHER


Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium


 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom