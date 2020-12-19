Official New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins Game Thread *** WK15

Adam First
Merry Christmas, Finheaven!
@
at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
(limited fan attendance permitted)
PLAYOFF WATCH
The Miami Dolphins are currently the 7th seed in the AFC.
There are seven available playoff seeds per conference in 2020.
Buffalo clinches AFC East with a win, MIA loss, or BUF tie/MIA tie.
TELEVISION
Kickoff at 1 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium
