*** OFFICIAL NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK18

Adam First

Adam First

320px-New_England_Patriots_logo.svg.png
@
303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png


uxYHS3m.jpg


at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

TELEVISION

CBS_NFL_2021.png

jMLspoJ.png


Kickoff at 4:25 PM ET

INJURY REPORT

yy7FAjx.png


WEATHER

lSHtmpO.png

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then a chance of showers between 2pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium


 
dolfan91

dolfan91

I got ribs in the oven, slow cooking for today's games. And gonna make beef nachos for the Dolphins/Patriots game tomorrow.

I'm not feeling the Dolphins for tomorrow. Lots of uncertainty regarding the franchise moving forward. Another offseason of rumors and inuendos. Which is not good for anyone. Not looking forward to another 6 months of chaos. Especially after reading about more BS coming out about the behind the scenes stuff.
 
Delvin

Delvin

When the season started, I hoped this game would mean something but alas....
 
