*** OFFICIAL PHILADELPHIA EAGLES @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK3

320px-Philadelphia_Eagles_logo.svg.png
@
303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png


uxYHS3m.jpg

at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

TELEVISION

320px-WFOR-TV_logo.svg.png

WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale
simulcast on WPEC CBS 12 West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Fort Pierce, WBBH NBC 2 Fort Myers-Cape Coral-Naples and WFTV ABC 9 Orlando

Play-by-Play Analyst: Steve Goldstein
Color Commentator: Jason Taylor

Kickoff at 7 PM ET

320px-WCAUlogo2.svg.png

Eagles broadcast available on WCAU NBC 10 Philadelphia
Check local listings for other Eagles broadcasters

320px-NFL_Network_logo.svg.png

NFL Network replay on Sunday, August 28th at 7 AM ET

WEATHER

N2PROLi.png

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 102. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium

 
thanks once again for doing this brother.
 
It's being televised locally at the Jersey Shore, so at least, I'll be able to watch the game, on my TV instead of my laptop. If it's played?
 
I predict at least one fight in the game Saturday.

Riddle me this:
This Saturday I'll be PHISHING for FINZ at the STREAM. That's all I have to say about that.
Coaches Corner.png
 
Michael Scott said:
Let’s get this preseason shit over and done with.

All eyes on Thompson, EE, Bowden, whoever plays on the OL, Stille, Goode, Tindall, Gustin, Kohou, McKinley.
I'm wondering if EE even plays at this point.
 
Danny said:
btw, hope we have enough healthy players to actually play tomorrow night.
As long as we have half of the 3rd stringers and half the 4th stringers we will be fine.
 
I think Mddaniel's first challenge with the team Physche is to make sure against new england they are frothing at the mouth and not overconfident.
 
