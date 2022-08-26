OFFICIAL PHILADELPHIA EAGLES @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK3

Adam First
at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
TELEVISION
WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale
simulcast on WPEC CBS 12 West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Fort Pierce, WBBH NBC 2 Fort Myers-Cape Coral-Naples and WFTV ABC 9 Orlando
Play-by-Play Analyst: Steve Goldstein
Color Commentator: Jason Taylor
Kickoff at 7 PM ET
Eagles broadcast available on WCAU NBC 10 Philadelphia
Check local listings for other Eagles broadcasters
NFL Network replay on Sunday, August 28th at 7 AM ET
WEATHER
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 102. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium