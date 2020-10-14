Top News: Offseason Strength Program Paying Off For Van Ginkel With his second sack in three weeks, Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel is heating up as the October weather cools down

For Van Ginkel, one of the biggest champions of his game has been Outside Linebackers Coach Austin Clark."Austin Clark has done a great job with teaching me his technique and how to do a better job of setting the edge," Van Ginkel said. "Whether it be hand placement or my feet, not giving up ground but more attacking, I think that's really helped improve me this year."The improvements are yielding tangible results on Sundays. Van Ginkel produced 11 tackles (four for loss), four quarterback hits and the aforementioned sack as a rookie. Now in Year 2, he has more than doubled his sack production (2.5), surpassed the tackle total (14), and is one more quarterback hit away from matching his 2019 total.