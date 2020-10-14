Offseason Strength Program Paying Off For Van Ginkel

www.miamidolphins.com

Top News: Offseason Strength Program Paying Off For Van Ginkel

With his second sack in three weeks, Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel is heating up as the October weather cools down
For Van Ginkel, one of the biggest champions of his game has been Outside Linebackers Coach Austin Clark.

"Austin Clark has done a great job with teaching me his technique and how to do a better job of setting the edge," Van Ginkel said. "Whether it be hand placement or my feet, not giving up ground but more attacking, I think that's really helped improve me this year."

The improvements are yielding tangible results on Sundays. Van Ginkel produced 11 tackles (four for loss), four quarterback hits and the aforementioned sack as a rookie. Now in Year 2, he has more than doubled his sack production (2.5), surpassed the tackle total (14), and is one more quarterback hit away from matching his 2019 total.
 
AVG is winning one-on-one battles and he is getting to the QB. On a few run plays even sealing the edge like an all-pro. With the emergence of AVG and Sieler, I think we will be fine without Godchaux.
 
That's an impressive game for the young man.

For a late round, year two guy, he has done well with his opportunity.

I thought he was a fringe player at first, but it looks like after he has had some time to learn the job/scheme, he has played well when he has had the opportunity.
 
He manhandled Kittle on a play or two lol. Kittle lined up to block him.
 
Definitely an improved player so far. Earning more playing time for sure
 
Niether of those guys is going to eat his snaps.

If Davis got off his a$$, we might get by.
 
