Ogbah and Howard ready to go

Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
33,976
Reaction score
39,810
Location
Kissimmee,FL

Emmanuel Ogbah DL, Miami Dolphins


Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah (chest) has been cleared for on-field workouts.

Ogbah has been setback-free in his recovery from a torn pec — an injury that comes with a 3-4 month timetable. He was healthy enough for the Dolphins to give him a two-year, $15 million deal with $7.5 million guaranteed earlier this month. Ogbah likely won't participate in offseason workouts with OTAs suspended but he should be ready for the start of training camp.

Source: Cameron Wolfe on Twitter

Mar 29, 2020, 10:35 AM ET


Jordan Howard RB, Miami Dolphins


Jordan Howard (shoulder) confirmed he's 100 percent healthy.

Howard missed six of the final seven games and didn't play in the Wild Card round after a mid-season shoulder injury. The Dolphins weren't scared off by his 2019 health issues, giving him a two-year deal worth over $10 million. Howard enters the offseason as the favorite to lead Miami's backfield in touches, but it won't be surprising if the Dolphins add competition through the draft.

Source: Cameron Wolfe on Twitter

Mar 29, 2020, 9:17 AM ET
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

Full-time Lurker, Part-time Poster
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 10, 2007
Messages
652
Reaction score
552
Location
Louisville, Ky
Both these guys will end up being fan favorites. Watching Ogbah in his interviews I came away very impressed with his demeanor and intelligence. High character guys the whole lot of dudes we brought in. Howard could be an incredible signing with a low risk/high reward value. Glad these cats are healthy and ready to roll. It's just a matter of when.
 
