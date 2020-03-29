Ogbah and Howard ready to go

Danny
Emmanuel Ogbah DL, Miami Dolphins
Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah (chest) has been cleared for on-field workouts.
Ogbah has been setback-free in his recovery from a torn pec — an injury that comes with a 3-4 month timetable. He was healthy enough for the Dolphins to give him a two-year, $15 million deal with $7.5 million guaranteed earlier this month. Ogbah likely won't participate in offseason workouts with OTAs suspended but he should be ready for the start of training camp.
Source: Cameron Wolfe on Twitter
Mar 29, 2020, 10:35 AM ET
Jordan Howard RB, Miami Dolphins
Jordan Howard (shoulder) confirmed he's 100 percent healthy.
Howard missed six of the final seven games and didn't play in the Wild Card round after a mid-season shoulder injury. The Dolphins weren't scared off by his 2019 health issues, giving him a two-year deal worth over $10 million. Howard enters the offseason as the favorite to lead Miami's backfield in touches, but it won't be surprising if the Dolphins add competition through the draft.
Source: Cameron Wolfe on Twitter
Mar 29, 2020, 9:17 AM ET