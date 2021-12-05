OL blame game: what % Grier, what % Lemuel Jeanpierre

We all know the OL sucks but I think something is being missed in the convos here. Who is more to blame: Grier or Jeanpierre the OL coach, and to what degree?
Consider:
- several of our OL have been cut then suddenly look great on other teams (now that means Grier is at least partially to blame for cutting them, but at least spotted the talent initially)
- regression in year 2 of kindley, hunt, jackson
- the OL consultant Duke Mayweather at least seems to think our OL issues are coachable
Any one here with in-depth OL eyes that can shed light on this?
This is obv a key question because the solution is very different based on the answer.
