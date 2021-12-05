OL blame game: what % Grier, what % Lemuel Jeanpierre

Jimmy Johnson went out and got Tony Wise as O-line coach when he first arrived. Bill Parcells went out and recruited Hudson Houck as his O-line coach. Bill Belichick has Dante Scarnecchia. There was that one year where Scarnecchia retired, and the Patriot's line was going to get Brady killed. We don't know what was offered, but Scarnecchia was pulled out of retirement in week 5 or 6 and the line started playing much better in the latter half of the season.



I don't know what separates good O-line coaches from bad, but there's clearly something there that does. We let Billy Turner go and he is ranked highly by PFF as a guard for the Packers. Even Aaron Rodgers has mentioned in press conferences he's happy with Turner's performance. Yet, he was pretty bad with us.