OL blame game: what % Grier, what % Lemuel Jeanpierre

isaacjunk

We all know the OL sucks but I think something is being missed in the convos here. Who is more to blame: Grier or Jeanpierre the OL coach, and to what degree?

Consider:
- several of our OL have been cut then suddenly look great on other teams (now that means Grier is at least partially to blame for cutting them, but at least spotted the talent initially)
- regression in year 2 of kindley, hunt, jackson
- the OL consultant Duke Mayweather at least seems to think our OL issues are coachable

Any one here with in-depth OL eyes that can shed light on this?

This is obv a key question because the solution is very different based on the answer.
 
Third Eye

80 pct Grier
20 pct LJP

You can’t make chicken salad out of chicken Sh!t. Most of this crew is just fundamentally and athletically bad. And anyone that thinks Jackson is our future guard think again. He sucks in there too just not as obvious as at tackle.
 
gofins60

Let's not forget Flores wanting new guys to be versatile before they are even experienced and competent at one position!
 
Urlithani

Jimmy Johnson went out and got Tony Wise as O-line coach when he first arrived. Bill Parcells went out and recruited Hudson Houck as his O-line coach. Bill Belichick has Dante Scarnecchia. There was that one year where Scarnecchia retired, and the Patriot's line was going to get Brady killed. We don't know what was offered, but Scarnecchia was pulled out of retirement in week 5 or 6 and the line started playing much better in the latter half of the season.

I don't know what separates good O-line coaches from bad, but there's clearly something there that does. We let Billy Turner go and he is ranked highly by PFF as a guard for the Packers. Even Aaron Rodgers has mentioned in press conferences he's happy with Turner's performance. Yet, he was pretty bad with us.
 
artdnj

I don’t know a couple of these guys balled out in college And now look like they never played the position before. I think it’s mostly on coaching and of course drafting or should I say not drafting guys that were available hurt us especially at the center position.
 
spiketex

Instead of directing blame, let's see what the O-line can do for the rest of the season. I have seen some improvement in recent weeks, particularly controlling the ball and milking the clock for long periods to close out games. It doesn't fit the designated narrative but maybe Lemuel Jean Pierre is making some progress as a coach and the young o-linemen are getting better. I sure hope so.
 
