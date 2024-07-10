On Paper: Best to Worse

Pats: 15-2

Mayo will be better than Belichick and they got the best QB in the draft. He’s better than Mahomes. Trust me, I know more than you.



Jets: 12-5

Rodgers will return to form, get used to it, he’s going to be their QB for the next 11 years.



Bills: 12-5

Lots I could say here, but someone I know says they read a Tweet from a reporter that said Josh Allen is so good he doesn’t even need WR’s. It’s on the internet so it’s true.



Dolphins: 1-16

Tua sucks and someone posted an article on Finheaven today from a website no one has ever heard of that says Tyreek will be traded to the Steelers. So, Miami is screwed. Oh yeah, and McDaniel is a nerd. Also, their nutrition is lousy.



Did I do this right?