On Paper: Best to Worse

Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers

SUPERBOWL BOUND!!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 20, 2003
Messages
6,221
Reaction score
2,395
Age
57
Location
Miami
On paper, who "should" be on top in the East by the end of the season, and who should be at the basement? Remember, on paper...
 
Dolphins seal the deal this year.

I could see the Jets overtake Buffalo for second place. We just don't know who the Rodgers led Jets will be but they will definitely be better than that historically bad franchise from Foxborough.
 
Really depends on what you think of Rodgers. If you think he’s still a Top 5 QB, the Jets are the best team in the division on paper.

I’d go Dolphins, Jets, Bills, Patriots.
 
Pats: 15-2
Mayo will be better than Belichick and they got the best QB in the draft. He’s better than Mahomes. Trust me, I know more than you.

Jets: 12-5
Rodgers will return to form, get used to it, he’s going to be their QB for the next 11 years.

Bills: 12-5
Lots I could say here, but someone I know says they read a Tweet from a reporter that said Josh Allen is so good he doesn’t even need WR’s. It’s on the internet so it’s true.

Dolphins: 1-16
Tua sucks and someone posted an article on Finheaven today from a website no one has ever heard of that says Tyreek will be traded to the Steelers. So, Miami is screwed. Oh yeah, and McDaniel is a nerd. Also, their nutrition is lousy.

Did I do this right?
 
Last edited:
Jets on Paper are mean.

In reality, tons of injury prone veterans.

We are better on paper then Buff, outside of the QB and O-line.
 
