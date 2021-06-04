One Bong Rip Worth A Million Picks

Burnt Reynolds

- Joined
- Apr 23, 2010
- Messages
- 1,173
- Reaction score
- 857
I've been borderline obsessed with this topic and wanted to put all the pieces together and update post 2021 draft.
The Tunsil trade (and subsequent trades using acquired picks) has brought us:
Noah Igbinoghene
Soloman Kindley
Jaylen Waddle
Jevon Holland
(an opportunity to move up and get Liam Eichenburg)
Julien Davenport
2023 1st Round pick
Can't wait to see how all these players develop!
