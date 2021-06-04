 One Bong Rip Worth A Million Picks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

One Bong Rip Worth A Million Picks

Burnt Reynolds

Burnt Reynolds

Second String
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
1,173
Reaction score
857
I've been borderline obsessed with this topic and wanted to put all the pieces together and update post 2021 draft.

The Tunsil trade (and subsequent trades using acquired picks) has brought us:

Noah Igbinoghene
Soloman Kindley
Jaylen Waddle
Jevon Holland
(an opportunity to move up and get Liam Eichenburg)
Julien Davenport
2023 1st Round pick

Can't wait to see how all these players develop!
 
John813

John813

Second String
Joined
Nov 25, 2015
Messages
1,457
Reaction score
1,227
Probably could of left out Davenport and no one would of ever cared lol.

Got some names in there with some real potential.

God bless Bill o'Brien.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom