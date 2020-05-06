One of my favorite all time Miami playoff games under Shula

At the 11:19 mark on a 4th down, watch and let your jaw drop at Dan Marino’s double move in the pocket to make the play. A few plays later, watch his ridiculous footwork to extend the play and throw a TD (many have seen this play but I bet don’t recall the 4th down play a few moments earlier that was just as incredible). Man I miss Shula’s game management and Dan Marino’s prowess in the pocket.



Anyone recall this epic game where Marino and Montana both played near perfect games?





Any other games w specific time call outs to view plays that made you say “who” - encourage you to post.