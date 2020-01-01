Oregon vs Wisconsin

I’m looking for Justin Hebert not to get hurt. That would add more turmoil to the draft.
 
Same.

Hoping for Taylor, Swift, Dobbins, or Etienne in the 2nd round. But kinda already know what Taylor is, and that is a flat out beast worthy of 1b, 1c, or 2a.

Not yet a buyer with Herbert so let's see how he does against a legit big boy defense.
 
Herbert looked good stiff arming his way in for that TD. I watched a lot of Oregon football this yr. I'm mixed on what I think of him.
 
Interesting that Oregon is attacking the Wisconsin perimeter and not up the middle. Guess they don’t think they can get a push on Biadasz
 
Feverdream

My take on Herbert has been... how much difference is there between Eason and Herbert?

If your answer is little or none... then why not focus on the cheaper guy?
 
because for once we need the better guy, even if a lot more expensive and only slightly better.

there are some things in life you don’t cheap out on. Toilet paper and quarterbacks
 
