 Our TE group - what’s the plan? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Our TE group - what’s the plan?

royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
16,212
Reaction score
11,725
Location
New Jersey
When we kept 5 on the 53, I thought for sure that was just a temp move.

How do you guys see the position group playing out?

This is fascinating to me.
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
15,589
Reaction score
26,298
royalshank said:
When we kept 5 on the 53, I thought for sure that was just a temp move.

How do you guys see the position group playing out?

This is fascinating to me.
Click to expand...
hunter long, mike gesicki, durham smythe play on offense as tight ends.

shaheen should go.

cephus mccarter should do his special teams demon thing regardless of what position group he is assigned to on the depth chart.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
16,212
Reaction score
11,725
Location
New Jersey
circumstances said:
hunter long, mike gesicki, durham smythe play on offense as tight ends.

shaheen should go.

cephus mccarter should do his special teams demon thing regardless of what position group he is assigned to on the depth chart.
Click to expand...
Shaheen had a nice year last year and was a bit of a surprise. At some point I was thinking we’d cut 1 and pick up a 4th RB - but then again we have 2 RBs on the PS.
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
15,589
Reaction score
26,298
royalshank said:
Shaheen had a nice year last year and was a bit of a surprise. At some point I was thinking we’d cut 1 and pick up a 4th RB - but then again we have 2 RBs on the PS.
Click to expand...
i think he's a good player.

until this year i had no idea he went to the cole beasley school of idiots.

but yeah, the numbers are strange right now.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
6,098
Reaction score
10,669
Age
68
Location
Miami
No matter how many they decide to keep on the roster, they need to get a lot more production out of the TE position than they did yesterday. The entire group had a total of 1 catch for 9 yards and that catch was by Smythe.

There weren’t a lot of holes in the running game. So neither the OL or the TE’s were effective in that part of the offense. Gesicki was in on only about 50% of the offensive plays. Either he is injured or the coaching staff just didn’t think he was an important part of the offensive game plan.

The top TE’s in the league are in the game for the majority of their teams offensive plays. It just makes me wonder if he is healthy, do the Dolphins really have any interest in signing him to a new contract or have they already decided that Long and Smythe are more valuable in their offense than Gesicki is.

It should be interesting to see how Gesicki is utilized the remainder of this season.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom