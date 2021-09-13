Our TE group - what’s the plan?

No matter how many they decide to keep on the roster, they need to get a lot more production out of the TE position than they did yesterday. The entire group had a total of 1 catch for 9 yards and that catch was by Smythe.



There weren’t a lot of holes in the running game. So neither the OL or the TE’s were effective in that part of the offense. Gesicki was in on only about 50% of the offensive plays. Either he is injured or the coaching staff just didn’t think he was an important part of the offensive game plan.



The top TE’s in the league are in the game for the majority of their teams offensive plays. It just makes me wonder if he is healthy, do the Dolphins really have any interest in signing him to a new contract or have they already decided that Long and Smythe are more valuable in their offense than Gesicki is.



It should be interesting to see how Gesicki is utilized the remainder of this season.