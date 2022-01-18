Our Top Free Agents to Re-sign

BC Phins4Life
We have a lot of free agents and I only see 9 that we need to come back. I will list them in order of who I think we need the most for what money they will receive. For this reason Ogbah and Gesicki are not my number one.
1. Duke Johnson- First RB I have seen lately for Dolphins who will break tackles and run hard into holes but adjust from them as needed. First because I think we can get him still very cheap.
2. Emmanuel Ogbah- Only not number one because I think he will cost so much and instead of spending it on him we may try to find a deal like him when we did originally sign Ogbah. Plus he may benefit some from our secondary but love his blocked passes.
3. Mike Gesicki- I hope we get him back at a team friendly deal but fear he will want WR money. He will be hard to replace but we could possibly get or have a TE that fills more roles. Did not think I would ever not rank him first but he had many drops late in the year. I would say he has to stay if we revamp the passing offence to use him more frequently.
4. Mack Hollins- ST beast and quality receiving option that we should get on a friendly deal
5. Nik Needham- Becoming a real good option in the back field
6. John Jenkins- Quality plug in the middle and get real cheap
7. Duke Riley- Was impressed by many plays he had
8. Philip Lindsay- I would like to see Lindsay, Johnson and a high round RB next year
9. Sam Eguavoen- Quality backup and can't not have him back after that Mac Jones INT
Considered- Palardy and Smythe but the rest can certainly go
Lets hear your thoughts and top picks
Courtesy Over the Cap
