Our Top Free Agents to Re-sign

We have a lot of free agents and I only see 9 that we need to come back. I will list them in order of who I think we need the most for what money they will receive. For this reason Ogbah and Gesicki are not my number one.

1. Duke Johnson- First RB I have seen lately for Dolphins who will break tackles and run hard into holes but adjust from them as needed. First because I think we can get him still very cheap.

2. Emmanuel Ogbah- Only not number one because I think he will cost so much and instead of spending it on him we may try to find a deal like him when we did originally sign Ogbah. Plus he may benefit some from our secondary but love his blocked passes.

3. Mike Gesicki- I hope we get him back at a team friendly deal but fear he will want WR money. He will be hard to replace but we could possibly get or have a TE that fills more roles. Did not think I would ever not rank him first but he had many drops late in the year. I would say he has to stay if we revamp the passing offence to use him more frequently.

4. Mack Hollins- ST beast and quality receiving option that we should get on a friendly deal

5. Nik Needham- Becoming a real good option in the back field

6. John Jenkins- Quality plug in the middle and get real cheap

7. Duke Riley- Was impressed by many plays he had

8. Philip Lindsay- I would like to see Lindsay, Johnson and a high round RB next year

9. Sam Eguavoen- Quality backup and can't not have him back after that Mac Jones INT

Considered- Palardy and Smythe but the rest can certainly go

Lets hear your thoughts and top picks

I agree just about with the order of that except, Ogbah has to be #1. Then Gesicki. Then needham. Then Duke for me.

Don’t care too much about Riley

I’d bring smythe back too- should be cheap
 
Ogbah if he’s not holding out for top DE money…but I think that ship sailed. Same with Gesicki.

Duke, Lindsay, Smythe, Needham, Ford, Hollins, Jenkins, Eggy, and Roberts.
 
The MATH:

Fuller = Resign Gesicki new contract
Brissett/Ogbah = Ogbah new contract
Wilson = Hollins & Duke Johnson plus some change
Coleman = Needham new contract
Brown = Scarlet new contract
Roberts = another 1 year deal.

We can sign our key free agents without dipping into our cap money. We could use another 7.5-10 million on others we want to bring in or back. That should leave plenty of money for a couple tackles and another stud reciever.
 
Nice rationality…but I don’t believe Ogbah would take 12.5. Other stuff seems reasonable.
 
Ogbah is getting a little long in the tooth for me to re-sign. Analytics and common sense say let him walk. Gesicki should be re-signed or franchised. Hollins and Needham should be re-signed. Everyone else on the list is replaceable
 
Priority number one should be Ogbah, number of passes batted are insane. Very solid at everything. Cant afford to lose the best player we have to pressure the QB.
Then I would say Needham and Duke. Those two impressed a lot this year.
After them, everyone is replaceable. Gesiki is good but I'd prefer someone that can block better. A good slot WR would do almost the same and can be drafted or cheaper on FA.
 
I have a more fundamental reason to get rid of Gesicki. I just don't like the guy. I don't care if it's a sound football decision to keep him. That wouldn't enter my thinking.

Dating to Penn State he's always stood out as self-obsessed to the point he's worthy of the same type of name amendment that was popular for Robert Griffin. He spins the ball after a catch even if we're down 3 touchdowns or if it would be best served to get the ball to the referee in a hurry toward the next play. Gesicki would prefer to point and gesture than care about any of that. He can't be bothered to block on National Tight End Day or any day. Not exactly shocking that all he cares about when Flores is fired is that now we'll pass 40 times per game.

Gesicki is the opposite of the early '70s incredibly team oriented guys. That's the criteria I always use.
 
Nik Needham sucks and people keep feeding him. For every 1 good play he gives up 5 or more bad.

Let someone else pay him the bigger contract since he's no longer a UDFA, and watch the receptions roll in.
 
