Patriots players alarmed about new offensive staffs lack of direction

MrChadRico
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2018
- Messages
- 2,503
- Reaction score
- 5,052
- Age
- 38
- Location
- Kansas
…And you were worried about a Dolphins’ social media post
I think the same thing I’ve always thought … He’s a ****ing fraud.I think Bill is trying to get fired or he’s lost his mind.
Try having different OCs for consecutive years.
There’s just one minor difference this time…The Pats did just fine the first time McDaniels left.
I remember Bill having a larger hand in the offense during that time.
He is a system guy, so I would expect the offense to look exactly the same.
Eh, I don’t think there is any denying his defensive genius. But overall yah, Brady was by far the bigger reason for their success.I think the same thing I’ve always thought … He’s a ****ing fraud.
It’s no coincidence that the bloom is coming off the rose after Brady’s departure. GOAT coach, my ass! Tom covered up for/bailed him out of his goofy decisions for years. FA’s came there on bargain basement rates for years to win … it wasn’t because of BB, it was Brady. All that shit has ended.
It’s becoming clearer to more people every year post-Tom … ol’ Billy boy is a first class ****ing fraud.
I’m soooo glad he didn’t retire when 12 left.