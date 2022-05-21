Patriots players alarmed about new offensive staffs lack of direction

Birdmond said: I think Bill is trying to get fired or he’s lost his mind. Click to expand...

I think the same thing I’ve always thought … He’s a ****ing fraud.It’s no coincidence that the bloom is coming off the rose after Brady’s departure. GOAT coach, my ass! Tom covered up for/bailed him out of his goofy decisions for years. FA’s came there on bargain basement rates for years to win … it wasn’t because of BB, it was Brady. All that shit has ended.It’s becoming clearer to more people every year post-Tom … ol’ Billy boy is a first class ****ing fraud.I’m soooo glad he didn’t retire when 12 left.