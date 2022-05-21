 Patriots players alarmed about new offensive staffs lack of direction | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Patriots players alarmed about new offensive staffs lack of direction

Atila

Atila

Atila - the freshmaker.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
5,451
Reaction score
2,001
Location
Los Angeles, CA
i actually wanted to post something specifically in regards to this topic.

Its a bit interesting that Patricia and Judge are both top offensive coaches although both were considered defensive guys.

We’ll see how it plays out this year, but it was something I found to be super intriguing.
 
B

Birdmond

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 12, 2012
Messages
5,265
Reaction score
5,033
I think Bill is trying to get fired or he's lost his mind.
 
laxcoach

laxcoach

Pirate Lacrosse King
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
1,375
Reaction score
1,443
The Pats did just fine the first time McDaniels left.

I remember Bill having a larger hand in the offense during that time.

He is a system guy, so I would expect the offense to look exactly the same.
 
Bumpus

Bumpus

Looks at bottle ... *sigh*
Club Member
Joined
Jun 17, 2003
Messages
35,782
Reaction score
16,159
Location
West Virginia
Birdmond said:
I think Bill is trying to get fired or he’s lost his mind.
I think the same thing I’ve always thought … He’s a ****ing fraud.

It’s no coincidence that the bloom is coming off the rose after Brady’s departure. GOAT coach, my ass! Tom covered up for/bailed him out of his goofy decisions for years. FA’s came there on bargain basement rates for years to win … it wasn’t because of BB, it was Brady. All that shit has ended.

It’s becoming clearer to more people every year post-Tom … ol’ Billy boy is a first class ****ing fraud.

I’m soooo glad he didn’t retire when 12 left. :chuckle:
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
8,773
Reaction score
4,087
Age
31
Location
Tallahassee
Bumpus said:
I think the same thing I’ve always thought … He’s a ****ing fraud.

It’s no coincidence that the bloom is coming off the rose after Brady’s departure. GOAT coach, my ass! Tom covered up for/bailed him out of his goofy decisions for years. FA’s came there on bargain basement rates for years to win … it wasn’t because of BB, it was Brady. All that shit has ended.

It’s becoming clearer to more people every year post-Tom … ol’ Billy boy is a first class ****ing fraud.

I’m soooo glad he didn’t retire when 12 left. :chuckle:
Eh, I don't think there is any denying his defensive genius. But overall yah, Brady was by far the bigger reason for their success.
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
18,718
Reaction score
8,487
Age
47
Location
Bellingham, MA
Probably nothing to see here. Many of the players there have seen 1 coordinator and consistency. They now have something different, Belichick will have it straightened out.
 
