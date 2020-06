Have said before I'm hoping he can become a modern era abet smaller version of Jim"Crash" Jensen. With his ability in multiple skill sets - runner, receiver, QB and returner. With Flo's keenness for running trick plays he might find a niche there with one or two plays deliberately being put in to use his skills. If successful over time expand his role, as he would be invaluable on the game day roster filling in as 5/6th WR, 3/4th RB and 3rd QB so keeping an extra spot or two open for other players.