Peter KIng: Phins not trading up

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Dolphins G.M. and coach not interested in big move up - ProFootballTalk

As early as mid-January (which seems like 10 years ago in coronavirus time), there were reports the Dolphins were interested in making a move to the top of the draft in an effort to land quarterback LSU Joe Burrow. If they do, it’s likely coming from the top of the organizational chart...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Good we keep all our picks
 
I'll make a prediction. Those who don't want to trade up will call this evidence. Those wanting to trade up? either 'smokescreen' or a guy who is uninformed or both.
 
well it makes sense based on the holes they have. you want to trade all your 1st''s for a qb and have Jesse Davis and Davenport protect him?
 
smokescreen. drive down the price. like ive said for months i think stephen ross is making the call and he wants burrow
 
I do want Tua but I think its the right move to stay at 5
 
Makes for some conversation but there's only 10 days till the draft. We'll know for sure in 10 days one way or the other
 
Let's make sure if we are going to title the thread Peter King, we actually share what HE said as opposed to a Mike Florio regurgitation.

"
5. MIAMI. In free agency 14 years ago, the most fateful decision in the NFL was quarterback-desperate Miami bypassing Drew Brees because of a major shoulder injury in favor of Daunte Culpepper. That, of course, changed the course of pro football history. In the draft this year, the most fateful decision will be another medical one, and it’s in quarterback-desperate Miami’s hands again: to draft Tua Tagovailoa with his injury history, or to pass him by.

Interesting to note that Chris Grier, the current GM, was a Miami national scout in 2006 and watched the organization make the safer, and ultimately dead-wrong, call. Interesting, too, that Grier was Miami’s director of college scouting under football boss Bill Parcells from 2008 to 2010—and one of Parcells’ favorite bromides is, “The most important part of ability is availability.” Tough call for Grier.

I do hear that he and coach Brian Flores are very much against trading the farm to move up to get Burrow—which some in the organization want to do. I doubt owner Stephen Ross will pull the owner card and force a mega-offer to try to move up to number one, but we’ll see. “You can’t say anything with certainty on Tua,” Mel Kiper says.

One last point, and I can’t take credit for it; a smart GM told me this Saturday. Imagine the buzzkill if the Dolphins take Tagovailoa, and there’s a huge virtual celebration, and Adam Schefter or Chris Mortensen take the TV throw from Trey Wingo and say: “Trey, I’ve been told that more than one NFL team gave Tua Tagovailoa a failing grade on his physical exam.” Welcome to Miami, kid."

Here's the WHOLE article. https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2020/04/13/nfl-draft-rumors-coronavirus-life-peter-king/
 
Doesn’t say they aren’t willing to trade up, just says they don’t want to give up the farm to get him. It’s all about the price and we just rejected their asking price.
 
nobody is moving up to take him. He’s a big risk for us with 3 first round picks. For us it might be slightly tilted higher reward risk ratio due to our picks. For any other team the risk is most likely too high.
 
All this states is they are not going to trade up for Burrow which would likely cost them all three of their first round picks at the very least. The article doesn’t state they will not trade up for another QB. While I hope they stay at 5 and keep all their early drafts picks, it will not surprise me if they trade up if they want Tua and they think he will be gone if they stay at 5.
 
