andyahs
Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 10, 2005
- Messages
- 12,300
- Reaction score
- 11,976
- Location
- Bahamas
How many mocks will this dolt have?
In this mock he has DeVonta Smith going to the Patriots in a trade up where he will Randy Moss us for years. We need to get Smith in our offense.
Strange he doesn't seem to think weight is a factor for Bellicheat.
In this mock he has DeVonta Smith going to the Patriots in a trade up where he will Randy Moss us for years. We need to get Smith in our offense.
Strange he doesn't seem to think weight is a factor for Bellicheat.
Peter Schrager 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: Cardinals, Patriots trade up for Alabama receivers
In his second Round 1 mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, Peter Schrager has both the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots trading up to select wide receivers. See all of Schrager's picks, from 1 to 32.
www.nfl.com