Peter Schrager 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: Cardinals, Patriots trade up for Alabama receivers.

How many mocks will this dolt have?

In this mock he has DeVonta Smith going to the Patriots in a trade up where he will Randy Moss us for years. We need to get Smith in our offense.

Strange he doesn't seem to think weight is a factor for Bellicheat.

Not at pick 12....which is my point, if you wanted Smith you stay at 12!
 
We really never see BB trade up, only trading down. Plenty of WRs to be had. I don’t see him doing this. Goes against everything he’s done the last 20 years
 
It’s going to kill me if Parsons goes one spot before us at 17. I like all of Jenkins, Paye, and Ojulari at 18 assuming we get Chase/Smith at 6, but Parsons would be a home run.
 
Did you see what he did in FA? Never did that before either.

Brady's Super Bowl win has him in desperation mode.
 
So if he weighed 180 lbs we could take him at #6 no problem with you?

He huge talent period.
 
Letting Brady go FA was everything he’s been about. Letting players go at the right time. Unfortunately for him Brady landed in the right spot. I agree, he may desperate but I don’t see him fooling around with picks because he’s about making things happen with his picks. Like I said, plenty of WRs to be had here
 
A lot better then his last mock. But I don’t see the cards moving up to 7 for a wr when they have a top receiver already.
 
Not in love with devoting spending a first rounder on a tackle. Especially in this draft where we would end up with the 5th one off the board.

Also never ceases to be weird to me seeing Asante Samuel Jr. I keep thinking that his dad is still playing CB for the Falcons and nope. That was 8 years ago.
 
If Bateman is available at 18 I’m having a real tough time not running up that card, even if Chase is the selection at 6.
 
He's OT3 imo and the most natural fit for Miami.
 
Totally understand. My preference would be Pitts/Smith/Chase/Waddle + either a blue-chip guy who falls or E. Moore/T. Marshall/R. Bateman, but T. Jenkins is my 3rd choice.

He's a natural RT and would allow Miami to kick Hunt to RG, forming a very physical right side. Jenkins has arguably the strongest upper body (play strength) in the class, and he's an elite athlete.
 
